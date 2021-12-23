Technical tips from OIT for the start of the spring semester





The following information was shared with university faculty members by the Department of Computers and Information Technology in December.

Below are general updates, training opportunities, and additional help resources on academic technology tools that support both face-to-face and hybrid instruction.

Tool updates

Adobe Connect

Issues Fixed in the Latest Update The standard view interface included in the latest version of Adobe Connect addresses many of the issues users faced within Classic View. If you continue to use Classic View, users can only join from the desktop application in the meeting room. The Classic View interface will be phased out, so we recommend that you download and use Standard View in the future.

If you’re using a Mac computer and your application doesn’t prompt you to update, you’ll need to uninstall and reinstall Adobe Connect.

To access the latest version, go to Adobe Connect Downloads or Ohio University Adobe Connect Install.

Adobe Creative Cloud

Now available to faculty and staff Adobe Creative Cloud is now available to all faculty and staff in Ohio. This includes many applications such as Photoshop.

blackboard

Ultra Course Available to All Instructors All instructors can now opt in to the Blackboard Ultra Course by contacting the servicedesk ([email protected]). UltraCourse has a cleaner, more modern design with an easy-to-use workflow and powerful new tools. Special thanks to the preview participants for the past year. Their valuable feedback helped prepare for the wider adoption of the Ultra Course. Pay attention to the training opportunities in January.

Blackboard Ultra has been integrated with Teams! One of the great features of this integration is the ability to create aTeams class room spaces for courses directly within Blackboard. If you don’t plan to take advantage of Blackboard Ultra Preview, you can request Teams Classroom Space for your course through OIT.

Microsoft Bookings

Save time on your schedule Save time on your schedule with Outlook Calendar and Microsoft Bookings, a free tool that integrates with Microsoft Teams. Reservations allow you to provide schedule links to users inside and outside Ohio to schedule appointments with you, your department, or your team within the parameters you manage. Popular features include remote or face-to-face conferencing options. Setting the speed or delay of a reservation, reschedule, or cancellation. The role of the scheduler that can delegate calendar management.

Microsoft Teams

New Features Teams has released a new security feature that allows meeting organizers to lock their meetings. Once all participants have joined the meeting, you can lock the meeting to prevent others, including invited participants, from attending. In addition to this feature, teams are an excellent resource for teaching hybrid courses. For more information, check out this briefvideoon using Teams in a hybrid configuration.

To see all the latest Teams updates, go to what’s new in Microsoft Teams or type / whats new in the Teams search bar.

OHIO test service

OHIO Testing Services is preparing to return to full capacity for on-campus supervision for the Spring Stakes exam. All students who have taken a containment test approved through Student Accessibility Services will continue to schedule at OHIO Testing Services.

Proctortrack update

Keep an eye out for information from OIT about important updates to the Proctortrack app this spring.

Panoputo

New Year’s Upgrades Panopto will be upgrading in early January, including automatic archiving and course copy processes, email notifications, audio accessibility, and mobile app improvements. The Blackboard Ultra course also accepts student video assignment submissions. For more information, see the recent Panopto upgrade article.

Top hat

Virtual Classroom Tools Deprecated TopHat will deprecate the Virtual Classroom tools in January. 5. If you are currently using this tool, your top hat representative will contact you about another option.

Top hats provide a variety of tools for asynchronous engagement within class and with students. Top hat voting, quizzes, assignments, and in-class discussions are available to Ohio faculty who want to take advantage of this centralized, free student tool for student attendance, student involvement, or online course materials. I can do it.

Turnitin and Safe Assign

Extension of Blackboard Allocation Transmission Blackboard allocation transmission can be extended using the originality check tool. These tools provide a simple solution for maintaining the academic integrity of the assignment. Check out our plagiarism detection digital toolbox to see if they are suitable for you.

RED Cap and Qualtrics

Expanded Survey Tool Options REDCap, the ideal survey tool for collecting profile data, community settings data, or multi-site project data, has been added to the OIT Survey Tool Options. REDCap is a secure web-based research tool. All Ohio faculty, staff, and students.

REDCap joins Qualtrics as another research tool that offers CAPTCHA options to prevent bots from responding to research. Schedule aREDCapworkshoporQualtrics workshops to make your research the best possible.

VoiceThread

New features are now available In addition to scoring percentages, you can now add point values ​​to your assignments.

Another new feature allows commenters to add slides to any VoiceThread, opening up new opportunities for collaboration.

Ensuring tool accessibility and security If you’re using software or tools that OIT doesn’t centrally support, submit an OHIO Technology Review Request, even if the solution is free, donated, or low cost. Make sure that the university data stored on your system is properly protected. Students can access and use the tool normally.

Free workshop

Large Classroom Workshop OIT hosts multiple large classroom trainings during the spring semester. Sign up for one of these workshops in the week of January 3rd and become accustomed to the technology available in a large centrally scheduled classroom that can accommodate more than 99 learners. give me. Additional training will be available in January for technologies specific to Irvine 194/199 and Schoonover 450.

Upcoming Vendor Workshops We are pleased to offer vendor-led training in the week of January. 3, 2022, in preparation for the spring semester. Training opportunities include Blackboard Ultra, Microsoft Teams, Panopto, Top Hat, and Voice Thread. These online trainings are held in addition to regular OIT technology training.

Classroom help hub

Get Help Quickly To address the need for quick access to classroom help materials, we’ve created a new QR code to connect to the Classroom Help Hub.

Flyers containing the new QR code will be displayed on the podium in the classroom and are easy to find and scan.

The Classroom Help Hub contains a list of technologies available in each centralized classroom and troubleshooting guides for audio, hardware, and other common issues. You can also access the Technology Finder and contact information for additional help.

Update device

Don’t ignore update reminders! Take the time to download and install updates on your college-owned personal device throughout the semester. Consistent updates make your device safer and more efficient.

Protect your data

Protecting your data is essential to protecting both your university and yourself.

The Information Security Office has created standards to help you make the best decisions when entering and storing data for each solution. If you have any questions about storing or sharing your data, please contact Information Securityors to schedule a consultation.

Still need help?

Visit the Tech Ready site for the most common semester-starting technical topics for faculty and students. Use the Technology Help Center (help.ohio.edu) to open and track help tickets online. Throughout the Spring Semester, work is underway to add more useful help articles and other resources to the Technology Help Center.

Need more practical help? Schedule consultations with OIT experts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ohio.edu/news/2021/12/technology-tips-oit-start-spring-semester The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos