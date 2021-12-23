TikTok overtakes Google as the most visited website in 2021





A new study reveals that TikTok has surpassed Google as the most visited website of the year and continues to be the most popular domain in the world on Black Friday.

According to the web performance and security company Cloudflares Internet Traffic Ranking, a short video sharing platform owned by the Chinese company ByteDance will receive more internet traffic than Google’s search engine, map, translation, or drive service in 2021. did.

Launched in 2016, TikTok initially attracted a large audience worldwide thanks to its viral dance and lip-sync videos, but it’s a food and makeup that has more than a billion monthly active users worldwide. , Sports, has snowballed into a very popular source of entertainment content.

Instagram and Twitter tend to increase the followers of existing celebrities, but TikToks’ most popular creators were previously unknown, named after American dancer Charli DAmelio, Italian comedian Khaby Lame, and Philippino singer Bella Poarch. I am.

According to Cloudflares analysis, the platform is also ranked as one of the most popular social media domains, defeating 17-year-old Facebook from the top spot.

Facebook’s ranking fell to 4th place following a major outage on October 4, affecting its weekly traffic rankings. The Cloudflares Radar service has found the lowest list ever recorded by the company.

Google easily surpassed the Cloudflares ranking between September and December 2020, when TikTok was registered as the 7th or 8th most visited site.

TikTok became the first most popular site on February 17, 2021, and returned to the top spot again in March and May, but not until August when TikTok began to consistently lead. ..

Top 10 most popular domains in 2021

TikTok.com Google.com Facebook.com Microsoft.com Apple.com Amazon.com Netflix.com YouTube.com Twitter.com WhatsApp.com

The platform was able to attract much more traffic than the much older, established technology giants Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon.

If ByteDance fails to sell the platform for fear of relaying user data to China, U.S. President Joe Biden will donald in June after the former president tried to block the platform from operating in the United States. Its rapid rise is seen in signing an executive order to revoke the Trump administration’s ban.

TikTok told US legislators that he did not hand over the data to his government and that US user data was stored in the US along with backups held in Singapore.

The Irelands Data Protection Commissioner announced in September that it plans to investigate the platform to investigate whether it complies with EU law regarding the processing of children’s personal data and the transfer of data to other countries. did.

Cloudflares analytics look at internet traffic, not unique users or visitors. Facebook is the world’s most user-friendly platform, boasting approximately 2.9 billion monthly active users.

Top TikTok Creators by Category

Comedy / Entertainment @zachking Zach King 66.6m Follower

Dance @ charlidamelio CharliDAmelio131.7m Follower

Pranks @ brentrivera BrentRivera 41.9m followers

Fitness / sports @ demibagby DemiBagby 14.4m Follower

Renovation / DIY @ronnovationhusbands David and Stephen 119,000 followers

Beauty and skincare @ skincarebyhyramHyram 6.5m followers

Fashion @ wisdm WisdomKaye 7.5m followers

Cooking @emilymariko 8.2m follower

