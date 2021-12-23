Two Google Pixel 6 features have been disabled and you can no longer track the issue





For Google Pixel 6 users, it’s been months since it was launched in October, with a myriad of issues and bugs affecting smartphones and the Pixel 6 Pro. Just because 2021 is almost over does not mean that the problem is over, and there is a time to increase the number of shenanigans on smartphones.

As a good example, the hold and call screening features are temporarily disabled, as confirmed in a post on the Google Support Forum created by Product Support Manager.

With the former of these features, the phone automatically monitors the call when it is on hold and notifies you when someone is ready to speak again. Call screening provides detailed information about who called and why, before making a call.

These services didn’t work in all countries where Pixel 6 was sold, so some Pixel users may not be aware that the feature is disabled in the first place.

The support post blames the “December Android Update Bug”. This means that you need to disable the feature for the time being.

Google says it’s “actively working to resolve this issue,” so hopefully you don’t have to wait long for the handy phone screening feature to work again.

Analysis: The long Pixel problem road isn’t over

The Google Pixel 6 family was the first exciting Pixel smartphone in a few years, so it got a lot of attention at launch, but the problem broke out when the initial excitement subsided.

The phone randomly calls a contact, refuses to connect to Android Auto, does not charge at full speed, the screen flickers, the call cannot be made via Wi-Fi, the phone is charged There is a problem that the fingerprint scanner does not work if it happens. more.

We have created a complete list of the various Google Pixel 6 issues we have seen.

Two days before the support page post, many Pixel users reported that they were still disconnected, revealing a wide range of issues, but Google announced the December Android update that caused today’s issue. Said that was not the cause.

So the Pixel’s long problem path isn’t over yet. We may also continue to write news articles about Pixel 6 issues until 2022. If you plan to buy a smartphone right away, it’s worth considering, but keep in mind. Failures may not be as noticeable as they were originally, because not all users have all the problems.

