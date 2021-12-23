Pandemics have forever accelerated innovation for corporate and public safety.





Through this pandemic, we have learned that safety and technology are inseparable. We have years of experience in QR code check-in, telemedicine consultations, video conferences, etc., but using them to adhere to health policies and prevent the spread of the COVID virus is entirely new. At the same time, public security agencies and companies are accelerating their own technology adoption programs.

I recently met with Motorola Solutions Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Mahesh Saptarisi, behind the changing public sentiment developed by Dr. Chris Brauer of the University of London Goldsmith in collaboration with Motorola Solutions. We talked about new global research to find deeper reasons. Towards the use of technology for safety.

Mahesh Saptarisi, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Motorola Solutions.

The survey targeted 12,000 civilians, 50 public security agencies, companies and industry professionals from 12 countries, and the overwhelming 88% of the world’s citizens were exposed to public security through the use of advanced technology. It turns out that I want to be transformed.

Saptarishi: “Technology adoption and modernization has accelerated with a significantly compressed implementation schedule. This innovation eliminates information silos and creates a system that connects information together, resulting in us. We have observed important ways to connect and support public security agencies and the commercial industry in providing services while keeping us safe and helping us stay productive throughout the pandemic.

The pandemic has redefined our expectations for safety

People around the world still agree with the implications of living in the era of COVID-19 and managing ongoing uncertainty in the face of new variants. Our pandemic experience has undoubtedly made us realize that technology can play a more important role in keeping us safe.

Citizens around the world want advanced technology to change public safety, according to research, but more education is needed to better understand new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI). I feel it. “Technology continues to evolve rapidly, and ensuring that innovation is human-centric for an organization is more important than ever,” says Saptarishi. While enabling users to make more informed decisions and respond to complex threats, advanced technology must complement human key views. AI and new technologies need to be designed in a way that respects human decision-making and considers the general public. First and foremost, it is necessary.

An era of accelerating technological innovation

According to a survey, 71% say that advanced technologies such as camcorders, data analytics, cybersecurity, and the cloud are needed to meet the challenges of the modern world. Saptarishi states that the pandemic has changed our attitude towards the use of technology for safety, even when it comes to more controversial technology. Before the pandemic, people were quite skeptical about using biometric technology, Saptarishi said. But when you translate the idea of ​​acceptable use of that technology from a security application to providing personal security, sudden people suddenly try to think about it in a whole new way.

Public security technology

Accelerate change and efficiency

Of course, there are many opportunities to streamline the process. Prior to COVID-19, many public security service providers spent considerable time filling out forms, documenting incidents, and searching for information in siled systems. According to Saptharishi, innovation is transforming these time-consuming and monotonous tasks. The most common goal when using artificial intelligence (AI) is to do more with less effort. In other words, you only have to spend your time doing what you absolutely have to do.

When AI is applied to a task such as transcription, that information can be automatically extracted and filled out in a form, allowing respondents to solve the actual problem rather than document what they have to do. You can spend more time focusing on.

Over time, similar advances in technology will enable emergency services and other public security organizations to not only respond to risks, but also predict them.

Technology must be transparent and comprehensive

As public expectations for public security technology evolve, one thing remains very clear. They increasingly want to understand it easily and use it in a transparent, fair and comprehensive way. In fact, 75% of the citizens surveyed say they are willing to trust the organization that holds the information only if they use it properly.

It has two components. Customers want to be a stakeholder in how new technologies are used. They want to understand how technology can be used effectively for the safety and security of people. We also found that senior business leaders and human resources development experts are concerned that technology could be abused. For example, if an employee’s work pattern is considered unproductive enough, it can quickly go in the wrong direction. Saptarishi further states that 68% believe that technology can be improved if citizens can comment on how to use it. Employees feel that it is not just forced by them.

It is clear that the pandemic has changed our collective view of safety. This includes redefining expectations for the reliability and transparency of related technologies.

Obviously, technology can be used to assess risk, better predict and assess areas of operational disruption, and decisively integrate the right technology to support business continuity. .. However, there is also a growing need for greater transparency in data, communication and collaboration.

Only by working with different communities and stakeholders will businesses and public security agencies ensure support from citizens for the expanded use of advanced technology. If everyone can learn to trust each other to use the technology correctly, we can appear stronger than when we rushed into this pandemic.

