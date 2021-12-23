Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Android 12 Update Suspended Due to Google Play Compatibility Issue: Report





The Samsung Galaxy S21 series recently received its One UI 4 update based on Android 11 a few weeks after Google released an update for its Pixel smartphone. Despite Google’s first release of Android 12 for compatible devices, Samsung has released an update to its flagship Galaxy S21 series in South Korea due to compatibility issues with the Google Play system. Is reported to have been suspended. The report on the Android 12 update for the Galaxy S21 will arrive a few days after the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 updates have been suspended after reporting the bug.

According to a Tizen Help report, the OneUI 4 update deployed on Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones in South Korea has been suspended due to incompatibilities with Google Play. The report also cites a response from a Samsung forum moderator (translated from Korean) explaining that compatibility issues were detected on some devices after the Android 12 update.

A post by the moderator does not reveal that Google Play-related issues are affecting South Korea’s Galaxy S21 smartphones, but says Google is trying to fix the issue on the affected devices. According to the post, after Google addresses the issue, the company will resume deploying the One UI 4 update to users based on the Android 12 update.

The report that the update has been suspended in South Korea will be made a few days after the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 OneUI 4 update was said to have been suspended after reporting a post-installation issue. South Korean users complained that the update broke their smartphones, and other users claimed that their phones were in recovery mode after the update. Others have also reportedly face issues such as screen flicker, poor performance, audio not working, and applications not working.

Samsung’s update to One UI 4 based on Android 12 for Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 +, Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones announced on November 15 with updates to the company’s Galaxy Watch series, including the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, and Galaxy Watch Active. rice field. 2, Galaxy Watch 3. The OneUI4 update brings new customization options, better privacy and security features. The company previously unveiled a roadmap for releasing updates to other smartphones during the next year.

