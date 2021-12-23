Can’t choose between 5G Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro? Google’s new video may help you decide





December 22, 2021 14:38

So let’s say you’ve already decided to make one of your Pixel 6 models your next smartphone. The next thing you need to decide is to choose between the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. To that end, Google has released a video on the Made by Google YouTube channel.

Which Pixel model is right for you?Google’s new video may help you decide

To help with this decision, Google will show you features that are shared on both smartphones and features that are only available on the Pixel 6 Pro. Let’s get started. Both models are equipped with Google Tensor SoC. This is a chip designed specifically for the Pixel, and Google was able to add new AI-based features to mobile phones this year. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will receive a 5-year security update, including at least a 3-year Android update.

Both phones are equipped with Live Translate and Voice Typing for real-time on-device translation. The latter is acclaimed for its almost perfect dictation function. Both devices support 5G, but not all Pixel 6 units operate in both sub 6GHz and millimeter-wave spectra.

In fact, the Pixel 6 only connects to signals below 6GHz (more accessible than millimeter waves, but slower download data), except for those purchased from Verizon and AT & T. Purchased from these two carriers, the Pixel 6 model connects to both sub 6GHz and millimeter-wave 5G signals, but costs over $ 699.99 for Verizon, over $ 739 for AT & T, and $ 599 elsewhere. .. All Pixel 6 Pro units automatically operate on sub 6GHz and millimeter wave signals. Both Pixel 6 models have an IP68 rating. This means it is protected from dust and can be submerged in up to 5 feet of water for 30 minutes.

Get Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro

Google also lists some of the photo features available on both models, such as motion mode. This adds a blur to the background of the photo, creating the illusion of movement. Face Unblur prevents blurred faces from appearing in snapshots of moving subjects. There is also a portrait mode and a night sight. The latter takes pictures that can be viewed in dark places without the use of a flash.

The Pixel 6 offers black, red, or green color options, and the Pixel 6 Pro is available in black, white, or gold. As we pointed out, the Pixel 6 starts at over $ 599 and the Pixel 6 Pro starts at over $ 899 in most places.

The Pixel 6 Pro has a larger, higher resolution display and more memory

Obviously, the screen and battery capacity of both models are different. The Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch FHD + display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a battery of 4614mAh. The Pixel 6 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD + resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5003mAh battery.

As far as configuration options are concerned, the Pixel 6 has 8GB of memory with 128GB or 256GB of storage. The Pro model comes with 12 GB of memory and 128 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB of storage.

Another area that makes a difference is the camera hardware. Behind the Pixel 6 is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with an 8-megapixel self-shooting snapper and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the Pixel 6 Pro, the rear camera array weighs 50MP for wide cameras, 12MP for ultra-wide cameras, and 48MP for telephoto cameras. The front camera uses an 11MP sensor.

Now that all this information is available, it’s up to you to decide which Pixel model is right for you. As Google says, “Whatever you need, we have the right Pixel for you.”

