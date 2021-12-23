Trends in living technology for apartment buildings that should be noted in 2022





Over the last two years, the way technology is used at home has changed dramatically. As lessor demand changed and older people entered the home leasing market, there was a wave of innovative technological developments to support new lifestyles.

How will real estate managers respond to new demand and how will the community respond to the adoption of this technology? Here is my view on the technology trends that can be expected to shape the future of apartments after 2022.

Three technology trends in 2022:

1) Innovation in apartments

Working from home and flexible living have had a major impact on technological advances in the industry. Technology cities have emerged to respond to this change in the way we live, work and travel. Apartment houses have been developed to incorporate more functional areas for these types of tenants, such as coworking spaces and meeting rooms.

In 2022, the adoption of technology in apartment buildings will further increase, and specifically, not only will the technology in the unit grow, but also a big step toward a “smart community” rather than a “smart apartment” is expected. ..

Investors saw the potential of apartments and began buying and developing these accommodations to meet demand. But why is there such a demand for apartments?

Baby boomers are particularly attracted to smart technology-enabled apartments because they offer convenience, safety and energy savings. Elderly people, more than anyone else, want to stay independent and live alone, not in long-term care. Technologies such as cameras and safety alerts can help reassure them and their families.

Long-term care facilities can be more expensive than apartments. Smart-enabled homes can reduce heating costs by 12% and cooling systems by 15%. Apartment apartments often already include smart tech, often with equipment such as wheelchair-accessible buildings.

2) Smart home technology enhances asset protection

Technology will continue to be used as an asset protection tool. For example, HVAC and water management solutions can help mitigate risk, but help prevent problems in the first place. Technology can make what used to be a follow-up maintenance model prophylactic and even prophylactic.

Smart thermostats can save money, improve energy efficiency and sustainability, and improve guest satisfaction. The PointCentrals HVAC system monitoring algorithm has shown that HVAC maintenance technology can save an average of $ 250 per rental by proactively predicting problems using the algorithm. This protects property managers from costly repairs and payment of maintenance costs when they are not needed.

Smart water sensors and water management systems are also central to asset protection, reducing risk and further protecting home assets from surprisingly expensive flood events.

The integration of smart tech tools is key to keeping up with the demands of new markets. Solutions such as HVAC technology and water management guarantee asset protection and provide peace of mind that your essentials are being processed while keeping up with your business growth.

3) New expectations for smart tech as amenity for residents

As they have become accustomed to the convenience of smart home technology, there has been a growing demand from both residents, operators and property owners to integrate it with their favorite devices and platforms. Residents are particularly accustomed to the additional benefits of smart technology-enabled rentals, and many expect certain features as basic amenities.

PointCentrals’ recent Persona Research Study reveals the lessee’s desire for technology. More than one in three renters who “want” the current or next property have some smart home devices, 45% want smart door locks, 38% have video doorbells or peephole cameras Includes. 36% smart thermostat.

This study also showed that proptech can increase rental value. With Smart Prop Tech Homes, you can add a minimum rent of $ 20 per month. More than half (56%) of respondents also show a growing desire for PropTech to renew, and in the large metro market, lessors are willing to pay an average of $ 39 a month for these amenities. Was announced.

Many lessors spend more time at home because they know how we work and how our lives change. Apartment developers adjust the building to meet these needs and provide better facilities than the average apartment.

Conclusion

Clearly, it was just the beginning of the development of smart home technology for all types of rental housing. 2022, where baby boomers, the fast-growing rental sector, are driving the market, will be an exciting year for innovation in the housing sector.

