Ed-Tech Startup iNeuron Announces First OTT Platform for Education OneNeuron Unlocks On-Demand Services





The well-known Ed-Tech start-up iNeuron was launched in 2019 by two like-minded experts, Sudhanshu Kumar and Krish Naik. The overall intention was to provide the highest quality high tech courses at an affordable price. Thanks to their efforts and efforts, iNeuron has become very popular in the learner community.

Moving forward with the same idea, iNeuron will launch and provide the world’s first and only OTT platform for education named “One Neuron” and “Education As-a-Service”.

Benefits of the One Neuron Program

The innovative and first One Neuron program is built around on-demand. The program is carefully constructed and packaged with learning, real projects, assignments, and job preparation modules. Learners need to rest assured that they need to be prepared for the industry by trying out real-world project experiences while working on cutting-edge technology. The OneNeuron program aims to empower the next generation of individuals who are ready, balanced, agile and innovative to have a positive impact on today’s society.

Speakers explored why online education requires learners’ hands. During the launch, iNeuron CEO Sudhanshu Kumar explained: “The biggest feature of the platform is the’on-demand education service’, which will provide a learning module within 60 days when asked about existing technologies. Through this platform, iNeuron can bring new concepts to the education system and revolutionize the current online learning mode with human touch. The OneNeuron program has many areas. Starting with TechNeuron (part of OneNeuron) with over 100 industry-grade courses (new modules are added almost every week), almost all technical learning features such as data science, big data, machine learning, MERN stack, full and more. Covers Stack Data Science, Data Analysis, Cloud (GCP, Azure, AWS), Tableau, Power BI, R Programming, Competitive Programming and more. The image below will be changed

Sit from left to right (Sudhanshu Kumar, founder and CEO, Krish Naik, co-founder and CIO), stand from left to right (Darious, Chief Marketing Officer, Pranjal S, Sales Manager, Uday Mishra, CEO) Cost-effectiveness Cost comparison:

With projects, job preparation and on-demand services, these exciting courses are offered at a minimum of affordable annual subscription of 6000 Indian Rupees + GST. If you have more than 100 courses in your bundle, the cost per course is less than 60 Indian Rupees, but world-class services like the one above are relevant and valuable.

Co-founder and CIO Krish Naik said iNeuron always believes in providing a hands-on aspect of learning and adding value to the learner community. Therefore, it includes being able to work with us to experience real product development, participate in our incubation facility and request that their ideas be innovated in reality.

Promotional Offer: Purchase a One Neuron subscription and gain lifetime access within January 15, 2010.

Features of One Neuron

The courses covered by the OneNeuron program consist of many live work projects for implementing and including job preparation modules. Apart from this subscription to this program, it unleashes the demand that all subscribers can raise.

Education as a service: On-demand courses are usually updated weekly. Request a new course as needed. Roadmap to your career: Choose your career. We provide you with a roadmap and get you until you reach your goals. Increase Demand: Learners Request Topic Descriptions, Resume Creations, Technology Updates, Personalization to Answer Questions Access to Innovation Labs: Learners AI Lab gives you the opportunity to access and experience the next generation of high tech. Career Guidance: Encourage learners to guide as they wish, even if they are considering moving from a non-technical background to the world of AI. Personnel Mentorship: All learners have the right to request personal mentorship to guide each step in progress. Interview Preparation: Our team of experts organizes with learners and provides interview tips and mock interview sessions to build confidence. 24/7 Help: Ask questions, questions, help, or support at any time of the day or night. Don’t let the learner hold it for a long time.

iNeuron has obtained Series A funding from the S Chand Group and assigned them to improve the learning experience. Krish Naik, CIO and co-founder of iNeuron, has decided to open a new facility in the office that will be operational by the first week of January 2010, with access to the Super High Tech Innovation Lab for all OneNeuron program subscribers. I notified you. You’ll have the opportunity to have a live experience and work on high-tech products such as drones, robotics, self-driving cars and many other cutting-edge technologies. He also said that we were soon preparing an incubation facility for selected learners. There they are free to realize their innovative business ideas and use our resources freely.

Work experience is essential for the industry

Chief Business Officer Uday Mishra has updated that the entire iNeuron team is very energetic, vibrant and driven by successful people. He explains iNeuron’s mission, why certificate courses alone are not enough to improve knowledge, and why learners really need to understand industry-specific education. iNeuron has already invested heavily to increase the number of thousands of students who are fully capable of being absorbed by the industry. Our achievers are being developed by leading multinationals simply because the experience they receive in the process of learning with us is charismatic. We prepare them in a 360 degree way, and the level of learning they receive is based on purely real-time, hands-on work, including the latest research papers most suitable for the industry.

Collaboration with educational institutions

Darius, Head of Sales and Marketing, informed us that we are actively involved with the institute and are very responsive. For example, Kakinada’s KIET has already signed a memorandum of understanding to incorporate One Neuron into its curriculum. He sees great potential to revolutionize existing course curriculum, including hands-on education. “Our 24/7 support and operations team is dedicated to resolving queries around the world,” said Operations Director Dibyanshu Kumar. “During and after the pandemic, the entire education ecosystem is spinning, and the coveted possession of online education is key.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://analyticsindiamag.com/ed-tech-startup-ineuron-launches-first-of-its-kind-ott-platform-for-education-oneneuron-unlocking-on-demand-services/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos