M.Tech Inc. A / NZ Distribution Contracts with Cybereason

Endpoint detection and response vendor Cybereason signed a second regional distribution agreement in two months and added M.Tech to its roster.

As part of the partnership, M.Tech will provide Australian and New Zealand customers with managed detection and response (MDR) solutions powered by the Cybereason XDR platform.

This platform provides enterprise clients with Enhanced Detection and Response (XDR), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Antivirus Response, and Predictive Ransomware Protection.

Cybersecurity risks are exacerbated by the growing digital footprint across the organization, and as a company, we are determined to provide our customers with the most innovative solutions and services from market-leading vendors. “Yong Foo, General Manager of M.Tech, said.

“Cybereason has the ability to detect potential threats more quickly, allowing organizations to respond more quickly and decisively to threats.

Eric Nagel, General Manager of Cybereason APAC, said M.Tech is an ideal partner for the company.

Cybereason recently partnered with Tech Data in the Asia Pacific region to provide managed detection and response.

Founded in Israel and headquartered in Boston, Cybereason first landed in Australia and New Zealand in 2018 in partnership with Nextgen Distribution.

Earlier this month, we partnered with Google Cloud to launch a new collaborative solution aimed at strengthening the capabilities of defenders to anticipate, detect, and respond to large-scale cyberattacks called Cybereason XDR with Google Chronicle. I did.

