Hubly Raises C $ 1.7 Million to Help Financial Services Companies Increase Productivity





Hubly aims to leverage the pandemic-backed digital transformation of the wealth management sector.

Vancouver-based startup Hubly has secured $ 1.7 million in seed finance to drive the growth of software solutions for financial advisors.

Hublys products help financial advisors and their teams build custom workflows, collaborate, and automate repetitive tasks. The startup seed round was co-led by Mucker Capital and OCA Ventures. Hubly has raised $ 2.2 million so far, including new funding.

Hubly claims to have seen significant demand from financial services companies looking to digitize and improve their operations as they move to remote and hybrid work environments since launching the product a year and a half ago. ..

Founded in Vancouver in 2019, Hubly graduated from the Barclays / Techstars Fintech Accelerator Program in New York later that year.

However, when COVID-19 hit, Hublys investors retreated due to pandemic-related uncertainties, and the startup reduced the team to two. Co-founders Louis Retief (CEO) and Ron Gorodetsky (COO).

Retief called this a difficult time for Hubly, adding that while investors say no, customers are still interested and the latter motivated startups to continue.

Hubly launched the product in July 2020 and onboarded more than 500 users within the first 18 months of its launch. The company’s services are currently available nationwide.

William Hsu, co-founder and partner of Mucker Capital, Hubly is at the forefront of the wave of vertically integrated B2B SaaS companies that leverage technology to focus on the services side of financial services.

Macker Capital focuses on seed and series A stage software companies based outside Silicon Valley. According to Sue, California-based venture capital is helping Hubley as it believes in its mission to provide startup teams and a new generation of financial services professionals with tools to improve client collaboration. I decided.

COVID-19 has accelerated the digital transformation of the wealth management industry and has benefited startups such as Hubly and Montral-based Mako Fintech. This allows wealth management professionals to digitize and automate many of the manual processes using software.

After seeing a pandemic-fueled significant growth, Mako closed $ 2 million in seed funding earlier this year.

According to Hubly, Vancouver-based companies will use seed funds to invest more in entrepreneurs and SMEs that have established a foothold while continuing to work with businesses.

To address these goals, Hubly plans to double the size of the team (currently nine employees) and take on sales, customer support, product, and engineering roles.

Courtesy of feature images Hubly.

