Apple’s screen time feature may let your child talk to you

Vacations are a great opportunity for families to have a better time with each other, but sometimes they take a break from school or work and turn into a phone fest. If your kids spend more time gluing to their screen than others in the family, it may be time to set some restrictions. Like many, I relaxed the rules in response to the difficulties of staying at home and living in quarantine. But you need to limit the number of YouTube videos your kids can watch each day, right?

Enter Apple’s Screen Time feature for iPhone, iPad, Mac. Built-in, you can track and monitor the time spent on your device and keep you or your child out of the app after the set time is reached. You can also block your child’s access to your Apple device at a set time each night to prevent your child from hiding and playing your favorite games after bedtime.

Before you start monitoring your child’s device usage, we recommend that you use Screen Time on your device to familiarize yourself with this feature. Screen time is a bit complicated, with many settings and features hidden in different menus.

Turn on screen time yourself

Screen Time helps you monitor, track or limit usage on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. You need to configure the service for each device you use. To see the big picture of total usage[画面時間]When[デバイス間で共有]Please turn on the option. This will calculate the time spent on your iPhone, iPad and Mac together.

Turn on screen time with just a few taps.

Screenshots of iPhone or iPad by Jason Cipriani / CNET

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Select a screen time.

3.[画面時間をオンにする]Tap.

4. When prompted,[これは私のiPhone / iPadです]Choose.

The Mac version of ScreenTime is in System Preferences.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET on Mac

1. Open System Preferences.

2. Select a screen time.

3. Make sure your name is selected in the dropdown below your user profile picture.

4. In the lower left corner[オプション]Click.

Five.[オンにする]Choose.

It’s a good idea to sit down before reading the screen time statistics for the first time.

Jason Cipriani / CNET uses screen time for your kids

To use Screen Time to monitor and control your child’s device usage, you must first configure Apple’s Family Sharing service. Family sharing has many benefits. One is that you can save money by sharing your purchases among members. If you haven’t already used it, it will take a few minutes to activate using the full Family Sharing Guide.

You can activate ScreenTime remotely on your device by turning on Family Sharing and adding your child’s account. For iPhone or iPad[設定]>[利用時間]> Select your child’s name>[利用時間]You can do this by turning on. For Mac[システム環境設定]>[画面時間]Go to, select your child’s name from the dropdown,[画面時間をオンにする]Choose.

Be sure to create a screen time passcode when prompted. Do not skip this step. This passcode is used to prevent children from disabling screen time or changing parental control settings. It’s also worth pointing out that you shouldn’t choose a passcode that your child can easily guess. I made that mistake the first time I set up ScreenTime and didn’t understand why my password continued to be invalid on my child’s iPod touch. The kids are smart.

Screen Time analyzes the usage of all devices on all devices.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani / CNET ScreenTime is turned on, what is it now?

When you turn on screen time, you’ll immediately see a graph that tracks the time you spend on your app or website.[すべてのアクティビティを表示]Tap to see the current day, the breakdown of the last 7 days, the apps you used, the number of times you received your smartphone per day, the number of notifications you received, and which app the notification came from. Receive statistics and trend alerts every Sunday.

Below the activity graph, there are several different categories within screen time that you can adjust to achieve your personal goals or curb your child’s use of the device. Here’s a brief breakdown of what each does:

Take a few minutes to review the different categories and adjust the settings to understand what each does.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET

Down time: When turned on,[常に許可]You can only access the apps and phones listed in. For example, create a custom schedule that turns on downtime near bedtime so you can start disconnecting and rewinding.

App Limits: Set a daily time limit for a particular app or app category. When the time limit is reached, the app will display a splash screen informing you that the time limit has been reached. please do not worry. If you want to disable the limit or need more time, your child can send more time requests.

Communication Restrictions: You have daily control over who and how long your child speaks. This setting applies to phones, FaceTime, messages, and iCloud contacts.

Always allow: Select an app that will always be available, even during downtime. By default, phones, messages, FaceTime, and maps are always marked as allowed.

Content and Privacy Restrictions: This is where you can block mature content, request purchase approvals on your child’s device, restrict downloads, and adjust your privacy settings.

Take a few minutes to review each section and familiarize yourself with the options.

Notes on Angela Lange / CNET Parental Controls

Getting the right combination of these settings can be time consuming, especially for your child’s account. When I first started using ScreenTime to disable my child’s device at bedtime, I always left the message marked as an allowed app. At that time, they were sending messages to each other, my wife and me.

What I didn’t notice or even thought about was the fact that they could access iMessage apps like GamePigeon. This is an app that allows you to play turn-based games in iMessage conversations. It took me a few weeks to realize that the reason they used the message far past bedtime was because they were actually playing a game.

Currently, when downtime is turned on at bedtime, you’re limited to podcasts and music.

Another problem I encountered with one of their accounts was that the screen time settings I set on my device didn’t sync with their device. I don’t know why yet, but I found a workaround if I had the same problem. First, turn off the screen time for your account on your device, and then use your device to set the screen time. When asked,[これは私の子供のデバイスです]Select and set a passcode to adjust the settings.

After mastering Screen Time, check out our guide to hidden features in iOS 15. Learn how to set up parental controls on your router to further enhance online security.

