EXCLUSIVE Australia registers websites accused of fake journalists for payment by Facebook and Google





The Google and Facebook logos, the word “media, news, media” and the Australian flag are shown in this illustrated photo taken on February 18, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File Photo

Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com

register

Sydney, December 23 (Reuters)-Australia’s groundbreaking legislation is unlikely to force platforms such as Google and Facebook to pay for news to local publishers. paid.

Last month, the Australian Communications and Media Authority, the Australian regulator responsible for enforcing the law, put the little-known site “NewsCop” on the public registry of companies that can negotiate license agreements with parents of Facebook and Google. Added. Under the government system.

According to some legal experts, ACMA’s move to clear the site through an initial review process aimed at supporting local news by empowering the Australian government to form transactions with Facebook, and Google. Is still questioning how to enforce the controversial law. ..

Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com

register

News Cop features articles rewritten by other news providers. There is no address other than a PO Box, and records show that it was registered as a company on February 21, 2021, three days before the Content Act was passed. This is the only media company with no business record before 2021.

Until recently, the News Cop site credited reporters with ancillary photos that appeared to be forged, according to two experts.

Adam Cox, nominated as a NewsCop contact at the ACMA register, refused to answer questions about the journalist’s profile. In an email or phone call with Reuters, he said news officers were not in a position to financially benefit from being on the ACMA registry, and the company made money from donations from readers.

Richard Holden, a professor of economics at the University of New South Wales, said that including a newscup in the register that defines the news providers that big tech companies must compensate for their content supports public interest journalism. “These rules are easy to make into a game.”

“The fact that this looks like it’s gone through the gate, at least so far, is a kind of annoyance,” he said.

After approving the News Cop, an ACMA spokesperson said the agency returned to the company and asked “about the registered news business and the production of its news source content.” A spokeswoman refused to provide the details of the inquiry.

Being included in the register does not guarantee that NewsCop will receive payments from Facebook and Google. The Federal Finance Minister’s office must first “designate” one of the tech giants for government intervention-the intermediary decides what the company needs to pay for the content-it I haven’t taken it yet.

Facebook, which changed the name of the parent company to Meta (FB.O), and Google representatives owned by Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) also declined to comment.

The two companies opposed the law and threatened to withdraw their business from Australia, but did not forgive when the government added measures to raise the “designation” standard.

News Cop has nothing to do with Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp (NWSA.O), which secured transactions with Facebook and Google before the Australian licensing system was enacted. The 28 companies on the ACMA list may be able to secure transactions with government intervention.

A News Corps spokesperson did not answer Reuters calls or emails requesting comments.

“More monitoring is needed”

Tim Graham, a false alarm researcher at Queensland Institute of Technology, analyzed 14 photos posted as if he were a staff member of Newscop, 13 of which were “almost certainly” generated by AI software. I found that there is. Elise Thomas, an analyst at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, which specializes in online false alarms, said that “most profile images” were most likely software-generated.

After an inquiry from Reuters, all bylines in the Newscop article were renamed to Cox’s name, and the journalist’s photo was changed to a monkey’s photo. When asked about the change, Cox said, “I don’t know, I’m sorry.”

The company’s website states that the profits will be donated to charity. The Australian media law passed in February “is aimed at addressing the power imbalance between big tech and news media organizations like us.”

Associate Professor Tanya Notley of Western University said, “If a fake news agency is on the register of a qualified news agency, more oversight is needed and we are considering a definition of what can be included. It’s clear that we need to do that. ” Vice-chairman of the Sydney and Australia Media Literacy Alliance.

Other critics of the law include free market supporters like Holden, who say the market, not the government, should decide who will be paid for their news. From the beginning, Facebook and Google were opposed to being forced to pay at all.

The effects of the law are being carefully watched worldwide. France and Canada, in particular, are considering similar schemes where Big Tech pays news providers for content.read more

Several other established media organizations are campaigning for Facebook and Google to be pushed into mediation. If they succeed, the tech giant will need to negotiate a license agreement with all companies on the ACMA registry, including news cops.read more

Treasury Minister Josh Frydenberg and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher, who oversee the ACMA, declined to comment on the inclusion of the newscop in the register and the scope of the law.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which drafted the bill at the request of the treasurer, declined to comment.

($ 1 = 1.4059 AUD)

Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com

register

Report by Byron Kaye. Edited by Gerry Doyle

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/exclusive-australia-puts-website-accused-fake-journalists-register-payment-by-2021-12-23/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos