New European Deep Technology Focused Fund Outsized Ventures Achieves First $ 60 Million in First Fund – TechCrunch





So-called Deep Tech Venture Capital is experiencing a wave of interest in a couple last year with the launch of several new funds. Thanks to many excellent universities, many are focused on the European market, where they have a deep bench of talent and innovation (not intended for puns).

The latest is Outsized Ventures, a fund focused on new European deep technology, which has now reached its first close of 60 million, the first fund.

The new fund will focus on Seed +. Just before the seed round, or just before the startup’s series A round. The fund aims to invest in about 25 companies.

Outsized was founded in March 2021 by Rodrigo Mallo, Isabel Fox and Lomax Ward (formerly Luminous Ventures and SOSV). Its purpose is to push the boundaries of science and technology and help founders solve the world’s greatest challenges for the future of health, the planet and society.

Isabel Fox, general partner of Outsized Ventures, has long believed that the next big corporate wave is at the crossroads of science and Europe is well suited to lead its responsibilities.

The Fund’s Limited Partners include Family Offices, Angel Investors, European Founders, Global Investors and Experienced Tech Startup Operators.

Rodrigo Mallo, General Partner of Outsized Ventures, added: All of us.

Saul Klein, co-founder of LocalGlobe and one of the LPs of the new oversized fund, said: As a result, we are pleased to be able to support Izzy on this journey and will work with key initiatives to support the diversity of deep and frontier technologies. We can work together to make innovation and science more open to diversity and inclusion, while at the same time generating significant benefits.

Klein invested through an LP fund shared with his father Robin called Basecamp, which supports the seed stage and microfunds. However, this should not be confused with a well-known startup of the same name.

Robert Paull, co-founder and venture partner of Lux Capital, healthcare entrepreneur and another LP, Outsized Senior Advisor & LP, said: We are pleased to be able to help them set up a company and expand into portfolio companies, especially the US market. “

Founders often face the decision of who to bring to the cap table, especially in the early stages. VCs often promise the planet to ride on all this important cap table. That’s why Outsized devised what’s called an equity back guarantee. This means that if an oversized venture turns out to be different from what was promised, the founder will be able to return the cash and maintain capital for three months. Lomax Ward, a general partner of the oversized venture, commented: Something, you can get a refund. This applies to merchandise, meals and holidays – why not a venture capitalist? Simply put, the most valuable thing the founder has is fairness, and if we oversell ourselves and take some of it, the founder can regain fairness. It’s as fair as possible.

It’s certainly an interesting innovation, and assuming Outsized can send the message out loud enough, it may change the minds of a few founders.

