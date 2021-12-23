Explain why AppleExec should use Apple Maps





Apple Maps product leader David Dorn and design lead Meg Frost recently interviewed CNN to showcase the “Apple Maps” feature introduced in the iOS 15 update and more iPhone users than other mapping apps such as Google and Waze. I explained the reason for choosing “Apple Maps”.

According to Dawn, there are three main reasons why “Apple Maps” is the best choice.

Apple is making a full-scale investment in maps to improve them. Privacy is central and when you use Apple Maps, Apple doesn’t track your location for data purposes. Maps are part of the Apple ecosystem and integrate well with other Apple devices and services.

Apple’s efforts to improve the Maps app can be found in iOS 15. This is an update that adds new 3D city details to some areas such as London, New York, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay Area. There are also navigation updates that add more detail at complex interchanges. Frost said Apple wants to map “things that are safer and visually pleasing to navigate.”

The 3D landmarks added in the update are created by hand for each landmark. “Choose the details you think are appropriate, create a 3D mesh of the building’s landmark itself, and apply it to the basemap,” Frost told CNN.

A complete “Apple Maps” interview can be read on CNN’s website, providing details on features such as Share ETA, CarPlay, and real-time AR walking routes.

Related article

Improved Apple Maps roll out in Australia [Updated]Tuesday, October 19, 2021 3:01 am PDT by Sami Fathi

Following the June “late this year” promise, Apple has officially released a newly updated Apple Maps in Australia. The new Apple Maps provides details on roads, parking lots, parks, buildings, airports and more, and is part of Apple’s commitment to rival Google Maps and other third-party map services. In Australia, customers will have access to the new Apple Maps. Apple last …

Apple deploys updated map interface in Australia

Apple today announced that it has extended the updated Apple Maps app to Australia. Maps provide more detailed road coverage, improved navigation, improved views of 3D landmarks, parks, buildings, airports, shopping centers and more. “Apple Maps is the best way to explore and navigate the world while protecting your privacy. We are pleased to offer this …

Apple’s updated 3D map with custom landmarks available in Philadelphia

According to both Apple’s iOS 15 feature page and Twitter reports, Apple recently released an updated 3D mapping experience in Philadelphia, PA. With the launch of iOS 15 in September, Apple has introduced an updated Apple Maps experience with 3D maps with additional details and custom-designed landmarks in some cities. At launch, the updated map app was restricted to:

Dutch Apple Maps users can now report road accidents

Starting with iOS 14.5, Apple Maps allows US users to report incidents such as accidents, speed checks, and dangers. This feature is currently being extended to Apple Maps users in the Netherlands. According to iCultre, Apple has extended its capabilities for Apple Maps users in the Netherlands, and this expansion follows the addition of other features for Apple …

Apple Maps launches Polish survey for “Look Around”

Apple Maps has begun a Polish survey on the “Look Around” feature, which provides users with a 360-degree immersive panoramic look of cities and locations. Apple maintains an up-to-date list of countries, cities, and regions conducting Look Around ground surveys. The list was recently updated with the addition of Poland. In addition, the photos shared on Facebook show Apple …

Redesigned Apple Maps spread throughout Italy

In July of this year, Apple began testing a revamped map experience across Italy, following deployments in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal and Spain. According to MacStories, Apple is now officially launching improvements to these maps in Italy, San Marino, Vatican City and Andorra. With this update, many map features that were previously unavailable …

Improved Apple maps being tested in Spain and Portugal

As MacRumors reader Jordi Guillamet noticed, Apple began testing the improved Maps experience in Spain and Portugal this week. This was after the redesigned Apple Maps became available in Canada at the end of last year. During the test period, the updated map will only be visible to some users. The revamped Apple Maps experience provides a more detailed view of roads, buildings, parks and more …

Apple expands native map rating and review capabilities to the United States

Apple seems to be extending the native Apple Maps review feature that was first introduced in iOS 14, allowing Apple Maps users in the United States to review places of interest, restaurants, and other places. The Apple Maps app for iOS 14 and iOS 15 now gives US users the option to like or like most places. Tap your thumb …

