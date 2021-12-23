An era of big promises and small results





We live in an era of great promises, but the results are far below expectations. Take the failed construction startup Katerra. Founded in 2015, the company has long seen as an inefficient craft fortress behind, using digital and mass production industry approaches such as glued and laminated “mastimber” products and modular designs. He claimed to “confuse” the construction industry that had been struck. Labor. Many have enthusiastically agreed with this vision. Over the past six years, the company has raised $ 3 billion, including $ 2 billion from Japan’s telecommunications and investment giant SoftBank Group.

In 2021, the global construction industry market size was approximately $ 11.5 trillion. The company that truly confused and claimed most of such a huge market would be one of the biggest winners in industrial history. But Katerra wasn’t that company. It failed for many reasons, including underestimating the complexity of construction. It got angry in June 2021.

Today’s journalism and popular culture are just as big for many other emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, self-driving cars, the sharing economy and distribution apps, AI for healthcare, fusion energy, nanotechnology, and Thermoelectronics. I am full of expectations. Kinds, virtual reality, augmented reality, commercial drones, domestic robots, blockchain, internet of things, asteroid mining, smart homes. But at least so far, the hype around these technologies far outweighs the creation of successful products and services, and the growth of their markets.

There is plenty of counter-argument that casts doubt on the dramatic claims of these technologies and the health of the economies that are deeply and highly invested in the technology sector. Still, many setbacks and complete failures rarely reflect industry leaders and boosters, rather than simply raising promises.

It is very well known among those who pursue the economics of technology that the United States and other industrialized nations have had significantly lower productivity growth since 2004. It’s time to hear the most exaggerated claims about some of the technologies listed. Moreover. In addition, one of us (funk) has published several articles showing the gap between hype and reality. For example, one such article shows that artificial intelligence technology is unlikely to make a big change in productivity right away and is likely to delay gradual improvement for decades or more. Another shows that the annual and cumulative losses of today’s start-ups are much higher than the losses of the last few decades, suggesting a major problem with venture capital. If these new technologies are so good, why can’t they make money?

But more recently, we’ve found that the gap between promise and reality becomes even clearer when we compare the heavily-promoted technology of the last decade to the new technology of the last decade that has made a big difference. To show how ridiculous recent claims are about the revenue of new technologies over the last few decades, with a focus on the new technologies that are allegedly behind the so-called digital transformation of businesses, factories, homes and roads. Collected data. There is a fairly fundamental disconnect between the new technology and the old one.

From mainframes to virtual reality

Most observers consider computing and its electronic components, transistors, and integrated circuits in the 1950s to mark the beginning of digital transformation. Mainframe computers began to influence the 1950s and 1960s, minicomputers and robots in the 1960s and 1970s, and personal computers in the 1970s and 1980s, and their packaged software is not far behind. Behind these new computers were rapid improvements in microprocessors (since the late 1960s), memory (since the early 1970s), and graphics processors (since the early 1980s). These changes have developed a huge market. For example, in 1989, 21 million PCs each sold for an average of about $ 3,000, bringing the market to $ 63 billion ($ 132 billion for $ 2020).

In the 1990s, network equipment allowed these computers to be connected within and between enterprises, and greater changes began to occur, primarily based on the rapid improvements in fiber optics. The commercial internet was born. The construction of the Internet has accelerated, and enterprise software such as e-commerce, customer relationship management and manufacturing resource planning, and mobile phones have become widespread.

These changes also quickly led to large markets. By 2000, revenues for e-commerce, Internet hardware, software, and mobile services reached $ 446 billion, $ 315 billion, $ 283 billion, and $ 230 billion (1998 for mobile services), respectively. Personal computers connected to the Internet could also have brought about significant economic growth, with high productivity gains between 1994 and 2004, between 1970 and 2004 and from 2004. Both exceeded the current period.

The 2000s were the beginning of the rapid growth of smartphones, cloud computing, online advertising, social networking, and ebooks. Global revenue for cloud computing was $ 127 billion by 2010 (also $ 2020) and online advertising was $ 81 billion by 2010. By the end of 2010, Facebook had 550 million users. Therefore, the figures quoted are for the year since 2010. The iPhone was introduced in 2007, and the App Store and Android phones continued in 2008. Global revenue for smartphones reached $ 293 billion by 2012, pushing more people to mobile web browsing and navigation. Services, and just a few of the new apps.

In the 2010s, the existing technology market had grown for 10 years, but the new technology market hadn’t changed much. Revenues in e-commerce, cloud computing, smartphones, online advertising, and other technologies continued to grow, but by 2020, only one category of new technologies had sales of $ 50 billion. Corporate digital transformation efforts. (See table below.) Next up are $ 46 billion in big data / algorithms, $ 40 billion in tablet computers (iPad introduced in 2010), and $ 32 billion in revenue OLEDs. It was a display. The latter is usually not considered part of a company’s digital transformation efforts.

The markets for artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, commercial drones, smart homes, and blockchain are even smaller. Even the Internet of Things reached only 20% of the projected number of connected devices in 2020 and 2012, most of which were smartphones. To insult injuries, many of the touted startups in these sectors, such as Uber, Lyft, Palantir, Airbnb, Bloom Energy, Nutanix, and Snap, each have a cumulative loss of $ 3 billion during Amazon’s peak. It is over. They are still unprofitable and their cumulative losses total $ 58 billion, an increase.

Technology Global market size in 2020 (unless otherwise stated) Video streaming $ 70 billion Big data / algorithms $ 46 billion Tablet computers $ 40 billion OLED displays $ 32 billion Smart homes $ 20 billion (US only) Artificial intelligence $ 17 billion Virtual Reality $ 16 Billion Extended Reality $ 11 Billion (2019) Commercial Drone $ 6 Billion (2018) Blockchain $ 1.9 Billion (2020)

[Market size of large current high-tech categories. Data from assorted market research reports; see links above.]

Again, compare these market sizes with the previous ones. Launched on the commercial Internet in the early 1990s, e-commerce reached $ 446 billion ($ 2020) in less than a decade. The story of “smart homes” began in earnest around 2000, but today the US market is only $ 20 billion. OLED was first used on mobile phones in 2007 with revenue of only $ 46 billion in 2020, and the first VR headset was released in 1991 with revenue of only $ 16 billion. ..

Big data and its successor, AI, are especially disappointing because they are the technologies that should bring the productivity gains needed to accelerate digital transformation. Not only are their markets still small, they are strongly criticized for both affecting both low-income and minority groups and for not being able to provide them technically. These concerns indicate that the impact on productivity growth may be even smaller than the market size suggests.

Without a strong growth base in the 2010s, it is unlikely that the latest technology will achieve high market size by 2030.

One of the most prominent early criticisms of big data and its algorithms comes from Cathy O’Neil in his 2016 book, Weapons of Math Destruction, which describes the impact of algorithmic evaluations on people’s lives. Algorithms help the criminal justice system determine bail and judgments based on peers and neighbors, companies schedule employees just short of weekly time to provide health insurance, college Determine the game ranking of. Most of these applications include racial and gender prejudices, worker exploitation, and advertising for unconfident low-income earners. However, in a book with hundreds of examples from over 10 industries, we could find some examples of productivity-enhancing solutions.

Why is the slow growth of new technologies in the 2010s a problem? Above all, their future growth depends on the foundation established for them in the 2010s, which remains surprisingly weak. E-commerce, enterprise software, online advertising, social networking, and cloud computing now have huge markets due to the large foundations established decades ago in the 1990s and 2000s, resulting in this large scale. Exponential growth is built from a solid foundation. However, without a strong growth base in the 2010s, the latest technology is unlikely to achieve high market size by 2030 and therefore cannot have a significant impact on productivity by then. This is just how exponential growth works.

Explaining why new technologies were slow to grow in the 2010s is a more complex and rewarding question and must be left to other articles. What we’re saying here is that digital transformation hasn’t achieved what many expected by 2020, so productivity gains are expected by techno-optimists. It can take much longer than it should. Comparing the market size of new and old technologies provides a wealth of evidence that the current “technology” industry is not what boosters claim. If we want to grow more productive, we need to develop different ways of thinking, but first and foremost we need to grasp the dark reality of our time.

Jeffrey Funk is a consultant and former professor at the National University of Singapore and the State University of Pennsylvania. Lee Vinsel is an assistant professor of science, technology and society at Virginia Tech and co-founder of The Maintainers.

