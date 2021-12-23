TikTok has ended Google’s 15-year rule as the world’s most popular web domain





For most of the last decade and a half, Google has been the most visited web domain in the world, not even nearby. The last time another site brought a real challenge to the top spot was Yahoo, and that was 10 years ago.

Not surprising given the number of people who use Google’s services every day to search almost everything, such as school homework, co-editing documents, finding directions, sharing photos, and more. Google is the most popular search engine in the world and the vast majority of people start there when they want to find something online.

Nearly half of all internet traffic comes from Google search. Its superiority has made Google the largest advertising platform in the world. It goes without saying that it is the most profitable.

This year it is changing. According to a report released Monday by Cloudflare, one of the leading Internet content delivery networks, TikTok.com overtook Google as the most visited domain in the world in 2021.

On the one hand, it’s amazing considering how new TikTok is in our collective consciousness. On the other hand, remembering that TikTok is the fastest growing social network to date, it shouldn’t be. It was even the most downloaded app in 2020 and currently has over 1 billion users.

TikTok’s rise to the top clearly states how technology is changing, but more importantly, what is changing the way we find and consume information about the world around us? Is shown. For over a decade, the way we use the Internet has been dominated by Google, Facebook, YouTube (owned by Google), and Amazon. If you happen to find yourself online elsewhere, you may have started with one of those sites.

However, this is not the case, especially for young users. TikTok is more popular among teenagers than Instagram and Snapchat. Nevertheless, TikTok isn’t just about videos of memes and teenagers dancing. Some of the most popular content are beauty tips, recipes and how-to videos. This is perfect for lanes occupied by Google, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

It also means that people are using TikTok not only for entertainment, but also for information. This is a big change and will have a big impact on all other platforms.

TikTok is becoming a real threat to established tech giants in a way that almost no one expected. It makes sense that the new social media platform could get attention from Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, but is it Google? Well, all the places we go to get information? This is a change that most people wouldn’t have expected because it doesn’t fit our understanding of how people use technology.

Set aside privacy and security concerns about TikTok owned by Chinese company Bytedance. It also ignores the absurdity of the previous administration, which tried to force Microsoft to sell first and then Oracle. It just distracts from the reality that TikTok has become a much more essential way to access the information that most people understand or expect.

Of course, it’s not without problems. Platforms that rely on user-generated content face the same challenge of how to handle content when it crosses the line. TikTok contains false information as well as racist and incendiary content. And while it’s not clear if it was lucky to moderate that platform, it becomes more of a concern as it continues to grow.

TikTok is still small compared to competing products in almost every other measurement. Since its Chinese parent company is private, it is impossible to know exactly how much revenue it will generate. Still, analysts believe TikTok’s revenue in 2020 will be around $ 2 billion, a Google ($ 181 billion) or even round-off error. Facebook ($ 86 billion). But that means there is a huge amount of room for it to grow.

The irony is that while established tech giants are getting close scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators on both sides of the Atlantic, most of them are already confused by apps that they don’t take seriously. The real lesson here is that established companies and institutions are notorious for being slow to recognize their replacements.

They assume that their main competition is what they can see in front of them. But sometimes it’s something that no one took seriously, and suddenly it’s not a shiny new thing that everyone expects to disappear over time, but until it becomes a real threat. By then, it’s probably too late.

The opinions expressed by Inc.com columnists here are their own, not Inc.com’s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inc.com/jason-aten/tiktok-just-ended-googles-15-year-rein-as-worlds-most-popular-web-domain.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos