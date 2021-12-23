Remote Surgery: Blockchain to Rescue





Chris Froud, Senior Associate and Patent Attorney at Withers & Rogers, analyzes how accessibility of remote surgery systems becomes vulnerable to potential cyber breaches and why blockchain technology is the solution. ..

In the world of remote surgery, network delays can cause serious problems, disrupt surgery and endanger the lives of patients. The widespread use of remote surgery systems and their enhanced accessibility also make them more vulnerable to potential cyber breaches. Blockchain technology can provide solutions to problems in these and other applications by allowing surgeons at multiple sites to access them while protecting remote surgery systems.

Remote surgery uses automated or robotic systems. This allows the surgeon to remotely control the patient without having to be in the operating room. Despite its widespread use, especially in areas such as gastrointestinal surgery, network delay remains a serious problem, hindering its widespread use. The reason is easy to understand. Network delays can be inconvenient when playing video games, but can have catastrophic consequences when performing operations.

Solving network delay issues

With the advent of next-generation networks and 5G technology, surgical robots are becoming more widespread in the operating room. 5G technology provides a more reliable and faster internet connection, increases the reliability of remote surgery systems and reduces the worry of slow network speeds in operation. 5G low latency network infrastructure has several Resolved important connectivity issues, but other issues became more prominent. For example, the fact that more surgeons are using these systems from more locations has brought security, privacy, and interoperability issues to the fore.

Many cited research papers published by scientists at the University of Washington first highlighted the risk of potential cyberattacks in 2015. This study showed that a malicious third party could break into a remote surgery system and endanger an established remote connection, along with a surgeon during surgery. As a result, the system may become clogged and the system may not function. This raised concerns about remote surgery during critical times. Since then, innovators of these automated systems have sought ways to improve security.

Blockchain to rescue

Widely used in the banking sector to protect online transactions and facilitate the buying and selling of cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology uses decentralized and decentralized systems that are secure by design.

Applying this technique to remote surgery systems offers several benefits. For example, traditional remote surgery systems are centralized, making it difficult for multiple surgeons using different systems to share patient data without intervention. Not only can it cause delays in surgical procedures, but the use of intermediates is an unnecessary security risk. With decentralized capabilities, blockchain or distributed ledger technology eliminates the need for intermediaries and enhances the security of the entire system.

Verify the surgeon’s identity using smart contracts

The use of blockchain technology in remote surgery also helps to identify the surgeon using smart contracts. Smart contracts are self-executing programs that are stored on the blockchain and must meet certain pre-determined criteria before they can be used by users. system. This process means that the surgeon’s identity, qualifications, and experience can be validated before giving the surgeon control of the surgical robot.

Many researchers recognize the benefits that blockchain brings to remote surgery systems, but some additional problems remain unresolved and require further R & D activities in this area to find solutions. is. For example, while 5G technology has largely solved the problem of network delay, the consensus mechanism required for blockchain technology to facilitate the use of automated systems may still take some time. For example, Bitcoin’s Proof of Work consensus mechanism takes an average of 10 minutes to add a new block to the blockchain. This seems like a long time, considering how to delay the start of the operation. There are other fast consensus mechanisms, such as Proof of Stake, but each has its drawbacks. For example, if a single party owns most of the blockchain assets, the proof of stake is vulnerable.

Patent perspective

The use of blockchain technology in remote surgery is still in its infancy. The Blockchain 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle shows that many aspects of blockchain technology that are considered most useful for remote surgery applications, such as certified history and zero-knowledge proof, are still in the early stages of development. Many R & D activities seem to be carried out in the academic field. Research department. This may mean an increased risk of early publication before patent protection is considered.

This type of early disclosure can make innovation unpatentable. Many universities have switched to the benefits of commercialization, but others don’t think this way and may be financially losing money as a result.

Currently, there seems to be little patent activity specifically directed to the use of blockchain in remote surgery. However, some common blockchain patents may be large enough to cover remote surgery applications, and prospective developers should carefully consider these. It should also be noted that some patent applications may have been recently filed. This means it won’t be published for up to 18 months and can hinder plans to commercialize innovation.

Innovators looking for ways to apply blockchain technology in remote surgery need to carefully consider their IP strategies. For example, it may be wise to file several patent applications early to ensure broad protection and stay ahead of potential competition.

As pandemics are affecting the way people work in the healthcare sector as a whole, the use of remote surgery systems is expected to increase and expand into new clinical disciplines. Blockchain technology can play an important role in protecting these systems while increasing efficiency and improving patient outcomes.

