2021 Pittsburgh’s Top Technology Story: Self-Driving Cars, Public Offerings, New Mayor





Looking back at this year’s top technology story in Pittsburgh, we can suggest what Pittsburgh wants to see in the future.

Technical.ly just launched a full-time city report in June and has a lot to cover. Some of the highlights we have already pointed out include recruitment, opening new offices, changes in urban politics — and our readers seem to agree.

The most read articles in Pittsburgh in 2021 range from detailed features to news summaries to short articles on major company announcements. The list is dominated by self-driving cars, one of the city’s most popular technology sectors, followed by a growing interest in life sciences and a fair initiative in the tech industry.

Note: Delete the curatedRealLIST to create the most read summary each year. This is because it’s often the most read story, but it doesn’t tell much about trends. But it’s worth noting that readers want to know who won our first Technical.ly Awards and who created RealLIST Engineers, a list of influential local technicians. It tells us that you want to stay up to date on who you are and monitor people on the cliffs of real influence.

Now, without any further effort, here are the top 10 most read articles in Pittsburgh this year.

This big news for the city’s tech industry came in early fall and quickly became Pittsburgh’s top marketing point. This year’s Startup Genome report ranks among the top 25 startups around the world, mapping Pittsburgh in a new way, highlighting venture capital, entrepreneurship, college talent and more that have been built over the last decade. did. The hope of this ranking is for more investors, founders and innovators to look to Pittsburgh as a destination and place for their growth.

To be honest, as an investor who has been working here for nearly a decade, it’s no wonder that Pittsburgh far outweighs that weight in terms of investor opportunities. September. For a city of our size, Pittsburgh has an oversized innovation ecosystem.

This story was part of a series of entire Technical.ly newsrooms based on revenue data collected in collaboration with data journalists. In the case of Pittsburgh, the numbers show that while the tech industry appears to be producing higher employee salaries, their benefits are not evenly distributed across all demographics.

Majestic Lane, Deputy Chief Staff and Chief Equity Officer of the City of Pittsburgh, Jim Gibbs, Co-Founder and CEO of Meter Feeder, Talent Director of the Pittsburgh Technology Council, STEM and Labor Innovation Initiative to discuss data and its impact on the city. Marie Peroni, founder and director of Academy Pittsburgh, John Lange. Each one is driving salary growth, what is needed to increase entry points for everyone’s industry, and leverage the growing technology industry to increase the city’s economic mobility and opportunities. We shared insights on how to do it.

In the second half of the series at Pittsburgh, we analyzed the most profitable Pittsburgh industry and who can become an accredited investor. He also explained why a local VC says it should change.

The news was popular with readers this year, perhaps as it provides concrete evidence that life sciences, biotechnology and Medtech companies are beginning to focus on Pittsburgh. Smith + Nephew, an international medical technology company, opened an office in Pittsburgh this year with the goal of developing robot-assisted surgery technology.

Pittsburgh is very vibrant in the two economic sectors of healthcare and robotics, Vasant Padmanabhan, president of robotics R & D, said at the time of the announcement of the new office. Why do you go elsewhere when these trends line up very well with our company’s strategy?

This early story of the historic first victory of the May Edgainy Mayor’s election covered his plans for the technology industry shared at a virtual event with the Pittsburgh Technical Council. At the time, Gainey was able to grow the tech industry without replacing or penalizing anyone by hinting at East Liberty’s gentrification that happened when major tech companies first arrived in Pittsburgh. Shared his view on finding a way to.

Pittsburgh should be more welcome and the business community should be open to focus on lasers and bring minorities as intended, even by the tech community, Gainey said.

We also interviewed Gainey about this vision in the fall. This is his pitch to Pittsburgh Tech.

If Pittsburgh’s venture capital funding was late, it made up for some of that delay with the abundance of public offerings. This fall, Bitcoin miner Stronghold Digital Mining, self-driving car company Aurora Innovation, and life sciences startup Cognition Therapeutics announced major public offerings through IPOs or SPAC transactions.

In this story, we tracked each detail and put them together to give a comprehensive understanding of the wealth that can be brought to Pittsburgh and what having more public companies means for a growing economy. ..

Prior to initiating a SPAC agreement with Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Aurora released a long list of company updates, including this news that Pittsburgh will be fully headquartered. In an era when remote or hybrid working models are still the norm, this long-term physical commitment to Pittsburgh offers an opportunity for the industry to grow here more than anywhere else.

I feel like I’ve reached that turning point within the community. Joel Reedtold Technical.ly, Executive Director of the Pittsburgh Robotics Network, is at the heart of the June message, referring to PRN’s previous efforts to make Pittsburgh the world’s robotics capital.

Aurora’s SPAC contract proved to be a popular topic this year. From the acquisition of Uber ATG to new industry partnerships and safety guidelines, the story shared an example of a journey that Pittsburgh tech companies can follow as they review their announcements.

After that, Aurora was released and more announcements were made, but this work always serves as a good review of what happened before the company’s major financial movements.

Immediately after the above article was published, I also wrote an article detailing the results of the company’s stock price and other factors on Aurora’s debut date. We also delved into the financial plans that the company shared when it expected to make a profit and how to use the new funding generated by the public offering.

“Today is an important step in our journey to bring the benefits of autonomous driving technology to the world safely, quickly and widely. It is also our journey to make society more real than ever. It also happens when you need a vision, “co-founder and CEO Chris Urmson tweeted at the time.

A cute owl that becomes viral on major social media platforms? Of course, it will be at the top of our best reading list. As a branding awareness and marketing effort, Duolingo doubled TikTok’s presence this fall, moving from a short lesson video to a video featuring Duo, the mascot of the big green owl company.

Since publishing this story, the company has grown in popularity, combining Duo with popular sounds, themes and other trending topics on the platform.

Technical.ly’s top lead story in Pittsburgh this year was published last year. When planning what the city’s full-time coverage would look like, we often came back to this evergreen story about how technology became such a big industry in Pittsburgh, and I. It seems that we were not alone.

This story depicts a major player in the tech industry today. It is the beginning of a story we want to keep telling the New Year.

Sophie Burkholder is a 2021-202 corps member of Report for America, an initiative of the Groundtruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by Heinz Endowment. -30-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/pittsburgh/2021/12/22/top-tech-stories-2021-av-ipos-new-mayor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos