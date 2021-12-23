The LG Media Chair is a reclining chair with a 55-inch curved TV.





LG is showing off a reclining chair with a twist: it boasts a 55-inch curved TV that comes with it.

The electronics giant is announcing a new product concept ahead of the annual technology show CES2022 in Las Vegas.

Among the concepts is a media chair that combines a 55-inch curved OLED display with a comfortable reclining chair.

The chair includes an LG feature called Cinematic Sound OLED, which allows the display to “vibrate to produce its own sound without the use of external speakers.”

The chair also has a display pivot feature accessible from the armrests, allowing the user to orient the display from horizontal to vertical.

In a statement, Yeo Chun-ho, Head of Business Development at LG Display, said, “Through the infinite possibilities of OLED, we will continue to provide our customers with differentiated value while integrating our business into diverse industries. We will continue to do so. “

The company also announced the concept Virtual Ride. This is an exercise bike with three vertical 55-inch displays in the shape of a lowercase R. The display is placed in front of and above the user.

Since media chairs and virtual rides are concepts, it is not clear if or when LG will sell these products to the public.

CES 2022 is being held this year as a hybrid event of virtual and physical, but with the proliferation of COVID cases caused by Omicron variants, several prominent tech companies are changing plans. T-Mobile and Amazon are one of the companies that canceled face-to-face events during CES.

