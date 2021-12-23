IPhone 14 hole punch camera claims backed by new report





Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo first proposed to replace the notch with an iPhone 14-hole punch camera next year. This is supported by today’s new supply chain report.

According to the report, LG will provide punch cutouts for some display panels …

Background

Kuo first predicted major design changes in March.

According to Kuo, Apple will begin replacing the current notch design introduced in the iPhone X with a new iPhone punchhole display design that sounds similar to what Samsung uses for its flagship Galaxy phone. .. […]

All iPhones in the lineup can adopt this punchhole display design if product yield allows, but Kuo says at least high-end (probably Pro) models will adopt it later next year.

Kuo later stated that the punchhold design was certainly limited to the two Pro models, which is supported by other sources.

Latest iPhone 14 Hole Punch Camera Report

According to TheElec, LG will provide some of the display panels for the iPhone 14, and the company is the first to provide Apple with OLED panels. LG has long manufactured LCD displays for previous generations of iPhones.

The Elec learned that LG Display will supply low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED panels for the Apples iPhone, which will be available next year.

The Korean panel, as winning orders for LTPOTFTO LED from Cupertino can outperform its Chinese rival BOE, which is aggressively trying to increase its share in Apple OLED panels, despite its small volume. Important for the manufacturer. supply chain.

LTPO TFT supports a refresh rate of 120Hz and is an advanced technology that smartphone manufacturers apply to premium OLED panels for premium smartphones.

Samsung Display, which dominates the supply of OLED panels to Apple, provided the LTPOTFTO LED panels used in the Pro models of the iPhone 13 series this year.

The report is concise, but specifically refers to the punch screen.

LG Display provides hole-in-display technology for LTPO TFT OLED panels. With this technology, there is a hole for the front camera on the top of the panel.

Interestingly, a poll of a 9to5Mac reader with a hole punch camera shows a very split view. Hole punches are smaller, but some think they stand out more than notches. Notches often fade into the status bar area and disappear effectively. It’s unclear if the same applies to punch holes.

