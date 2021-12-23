Google Maps captures stealth bombers! But didn’t you think this jet couldn’t be detected?





Google Maps has captured another amazing image of the B-2 stealth bomber. Over the past few years, this popular app of search engine giants has taken pictures of multiple objects that are not easily visible to the naked eye.

(Photo by Win McNamee / Getty Images) Washington DC-July 4: Northrop B-2 Spirit, or stealth bomber, will fly near the White House in Washington DC on July 4, 2020. US President Donald Trump is hosting the “Salute to America” ​​celebration, including a military aircraft flyover and a large fireworks display.

These include hidden homes, exclusion zones, and other locations. Currently, Reddit user u / Hippowned has shared a screenshot of Google Maps showing a jet that shouldn’t be detected.

The virus user has now received over 100,000 votes for his interesting content. Reddit users have also provided the coordinates of the image so that others can see the actual photo for themselves.

“Flight stealth bombers captured on Google Maps-390118.5N. 933540.5W,” u / Hippowned said in an official Reddit post.

Google Maps captures B-2 stealth bomber

According to the latest Newsweek report, the stealth aircraft was captured over Davis Township, Missouri. However, this jet is so controversial that some Reddit users in the comments section claimed that the image would be removed soon.

(Photo: Photo by USAF / Getty Images) An in-flight overview of the B-2 bomber on the fifth test flight with a dateless photo. The U.S.-led bombing campaign in Afghanistan is the third round of air and sea attacks, with B-2 bombers on October 9, 2001 with bombs and missiles aimed at air defense and other military targets. It is reported that it was used.

Remember that the B-2 stealth bomber was used during a serious world war. During that time, many became optimistic and shared jokes about the post.

One of the users in the comments section even said, “It’s like a photobomb.” Others, on the other hand, were surprised at this image because it shows how the satellite works.

Viral images on Google Maps have wavelengths of blue, red, and green. These wavelengths are the colors that the satellite will display when it captures a picture of an object on the planet.

You can access this link to see the actual image.

How Google Maps captured a stealth bomber

Experts explained that the B-2 stealth bomber can actually capture using advanced camera technology, especially with fast shutter speeds. Satellites, on the other hand, can take pictures of these jets even at top speeds.

The B-2 is only called a “stealth” aircraft because it is not easily detected by radar due to its slanted panels and low sonic boom.

In other news, Google Maps has recently been updated to allow healthcare professionals to list accepted insurance. Meanwhile, a new Google Maps grocery shopping update was also released before the holiday season arrived.

