



Cheltenham has taken a new step towards becoming the UK’s cyber capital after the Golden Valley development plan was included in the government’s national cyber strategy.

The strategy announced by the Cabinet Office last week is said to be worth $ 2.6 billion for the national economy.

The strategy prioritizes investment in UK cyberskills, improved cybersecurity response, and disruption of state-sponsored cyberattacks, a spokesman for the Cheltenham Autonomous Region Council said.

GVD-A pioneering garden community that integrates high-tech business, housing and leisure uses with CyberCentral: The UK’s home in the heart of the cyber, digital and creative sectors is a strategy to show how the UK can drive growth. Named in the sustainable, innovative and internationally competitive cyber and information security sector. We provide high quality products and services that meet the needs of government and the wider economy.

Cllr Andrew McKinlay, Minister of Cyber ​​and Strategic Support for the Cheltenham Autonomous Region Council, said: Work online.

Recognized and supported by both the Golden Valley Development and the Cheltenham Autonomous Region Council, home to the new National Cyber ​​Innovation Center, is one step closer to our ambition to be the UK’s cyber capital in national strategy. ..

Tim Atkins, Cheltenham Autonomous Region Council Location and Managing Director of Economic Development, said today was a great day for Gloucestershire.

We are a science superpower and play a leading role in the UK’s mission to be the safest place in the world to do online business.

It is also the key to each country’s level-up agenda, driving innovation in cyber and emerging technologies and creating a hub for great spirit, talent and pioneer spirit.

The strategy further states that Gloucestershire will play an important role in realizing the government’s vision. This shows that the Cheltenham Innovation Center, which includes the cyber accelerator NCSC for startups, will be transformed into a true international innovation center. National Cyber ​​Innovation Center.

Leverage the expertise of organizations that exist to facilitate and enable co-creation, such as the National Security Technology and Innovation Exchange. We also partner with the British Business Bank to encourage high-risk investments in early-stage cyber startups, such as through the National Security Strategic Investment Fund.

The strategy also cites the impact of the Golden Valley Development (GVD) and the Cheltenham Autonomous Region Council (CBC), and the UK’s cyber economy, which has risen significantly with increasing growth outside the Southeast, is Corona. Support for virus (COVID-19) pandemics and broader regional economic activities.

NCF’s permanent headquarters will be established in Samlesbury, North West England, to drive growth in the technology, digital and defense sectors outside London and help build new partnerships in the region.

Enhance support for innovators and entrepreneurs outside London and the Southeast to develop products and services, grow their businesses and hire skilled staff.

This includes the Golden Valley campus, headed by the Cheltenham Autonomous Region Council, dedicated to supporting the growth of cyber-related technology businesses. We will also collaborate with regional cyber clusters to increase the export capacity of cyber companies in more regions of the UK and set up events to showcase the talents of the cyber industry to international buyers.

Steve Berkeley, Prime Minister of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister of the Cabinet Office, said: We will continue to adapt, innovate and invest to protect and promote our interest in cyberspace.

As Prime Minister, I have clarified two of its main purposes. Second, we need to limit our reliance on individual suppliers and technologies developed under a system that does not share our values.

British science and technology has become the engine room for this change, ensuring that cyber remains a national economic and strategic asset, and our technology is more reliable and has the ability to do so until recently. The only protected area in the nation that can better drive away the cyber enemies.

