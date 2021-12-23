Pixel Watch could be the next generation assistant, the Exynos chip





We already know that the upcoming Pixel Watch will look really good, look good, and offer a Pixel-specific take on Wear OS 3, but we’re still not sure when the device will arrive or what the price will be. , 9to5 Thanks to Google’s digging, you can find out a little more about what Google’s life with this new watch will look like.

Next Generation Google Assistant

Not surprisingly, Google plans to bring the next generation of Google Assistant to the Pixel Watch. If you’re new to it, the Next Generation Assistant is a way to point to a version of the Google Assistant on your device that Google doesn’t have to rely too much on Google servers to answer your questions. This greatly speeds up text-to-speech and simple queries about weather and conversions. This is the version of the Google Assistant that many of us are accustomed to putting in our pockets.

We’re confident that this faster, lighter, less connected version of the Google Assistant will be on the Pixel Watch, also known as Rohan, thanks to 9to5’s Google splicing together some interesting information in Google’s own app. I can do it. But it goes even further than those ties. In addition to providing the initial look of 10 Pixel Watch watch faces, Android Studio’s new Wear OS 3 emulator shows where Pixel Watch could display the next-generation assistant light bar that everything I loved so much. I also displayed the graphic. please look.

This looks like it’s definitely built into the Pixel Watch, but the fact that it’s included in the Wear OS 3 emulator shows that other Wear OS watches can also see the next-generation assistant. With a crown and some kind of button, the graphics there are clearly typical of a typical watch. Therefore, if the rendering range of the device is believed, this does not seem to be unique to PixelWatch. However, to make it part of the smartwatch, you need a better processor, and the PixelWatch may be paving the way.

Do you have Samsung Exynos?

As part of this detailed investigation from 9to5 Google, I also noticed various references to Rohan with the Samsung Exynos processor. At this point, it’s not yet clear what the Exynos processor is talking about, but it could be something like what you see on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Exynos W920), or something a little more customized by Google. I have.

The Pixel 6 is powered by Google’s Tensor SoC, but in reality the chip is manufactured by Samsung and may be a customized version of the company’s own Exynos processor. In a similar way, Google can take advantage of either the Samsung Exynos chip, or a slightly customized version that can be labeled as a Tensor chip.

Google and Samsung are working closely on Wear OS, the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and there are rumors that Google is using Samsung screens and glass to create the Pixel Fold, so look at some Samsung silicon. Makes a lot of sense. With Pixel Watch. Regardless of what you call it, you need a more powerful processor to take advantage of the on-device assistant. Samsung’s latest ultra mobile processor is the best choice.

As always, I was looking for more news about this new watch. Many of us have been waiting for PixelWatch for years, but when Google puts the devices together, I find that many people snap this at boot time if they’re starting to get a complete picture of the device. I know. It’s finally time for Google to set the standard for Wear OS. And the PixelWatch needs to be the device that does it.

