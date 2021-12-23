Google Answers Bidens Calls for Improved Access to COVID Resources





Stony Brook, NY: Digital Signs Direct People to Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Areas … [+] It began on March 18, 2020 at Stony Brook University’s main campus. Those who wish to test must first make a reservation. (Photo courtesy of John Paraskevas / Newsday RM vis Getty Images)

Newsday via Getty Images

Americans are in a hurry to get vaccinated and tested, thanks to the spread of Omicron variants during the holiday season.

As a result, finding a COVID test or health care setting that provides booster shots has been a challenge for many. Photos shared on social media show a line of people sometimes waiting for hours to take a test across the United States. Overwhelmed by demand, some clinics have temporarily closed locations, including the popular City MD Clinic.

Americans also had a hard time finding free COVID testing resources. This is because it explains that purchasing a COVID test at home from a pharmacy can cost more than $ 25.

In response, Google has expanded its knowledge base on COVID test sites, adding thousands of locations to Google Search and Google Maps. Users can take advantage of the nearby Google covid vaccine or a free covid test near me to receive an extended list of locations.

Information reports that the expansion was reportedly done at the request of the Biden administration. Biden recently outlined plans to fight Omicron variants. This is a plain that includes free home exams and more resources for medical professionals.

In today’s tweet, Google outlined the improved features, but did not mention the involvement of the Biden administration.

This is not the first time the Biden administration has used technology to extend information about important COVID-19 resources. In April, the government modified Vaccines.gov to provide more personal information about where to get the vaccine.

The advantage of providing extended information on Google is that search engines often have the user’s GPS location and provide more localized data than the zip code.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/johanmoreno/2021/12/23/google-answers-bidens-call-to-improve-access-to-covid-resources/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos