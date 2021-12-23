Idea Village: Technology companies won’t be a big success in 2021





On December 21, Mayor LaToya Cantrell hosted a second-line celebration for the New Orleans startup community.

New Orleans from Idea Village:

On Tuesday, December 21, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell celebrated New Orleans’ entrepreneurship at the Second Line Parade in honor of several New Orleans homegrown companies recently acquired by large corporations. The total value of these acquisitions exceeds $ 2 billion.

Businesses include major technology companies with a local workforce and local founders who share connections with the Idea Village Business Accelerator Program. These companies have been nurtured by a local entrepreneurial ecosystem that includes venture capitalists, business advisors and the city of New Orleans.

As start-ups whose acquisitions only strengthen the New Orleans economy, these technology companies Geocent, IMoto, Levelset, Lucid and Turbosquid continue to provide New Orleans with superior work and innovative leadership. increase.

Today, we celebrate the success of a local startup in New Orleans this year, Cantrell said. Entrepreneurship is important to our city and we are excited to recognize the victory of local employers and business leaders. Our goal has always been to help all the big tech companies that employ thousands and the visionary single entrepreneurs who wake up every day with their dreams and the willingness to pursue them. Our city.

The city of New Orleans was an early backer of The Idea Village, a non-profit accelerator founded in 2002, connecting entrepreneurs with the resources they need to grow their businesses.

Idea Villages Jon Atkinson evaluates the success of these companies in a long-term plan that began 20 years ago. The birth, growth, and subsequent sales of these companies show that New Orleans can be the home of industry-leading businesses that generate wealth and equity. Their collective success is a cycle of victory that can be repeated.

All companies celebrating on Tuesday’s parade should have been able to easily build a home in Austin, Atlanta, or another southern city that often competes with New Orleans for business. So why New Orleans?

Patrick Comer, founder and CEO of Lucid, says New Orleans’ vibrant and cozy culture is one of the reasons it has been able to attract talented team members and talented employees. .. The second reason we were able to grow here is because of our commitment from the New Orleans business and civil community. They believed in innovation, poured money into their mouths, and helped many local tech companies with their early efforts to create an entrepreneurial infrastructure that would lead to a successful year, Comer said. increase.

Companies attending the celebration include Geocent, iMoto, Lucid, Levelset and Turbosquid, who have joined the Mayor of Cantrell to bring together employees and stakeholders to celebrate this wonderful year of startup success. rice field. These four tech companies that took part in the startup celebration weren’t the only locals that attracted major external investment in 2021. This year, Brothers Chicken, Kickboard, Sun Pro Solar, Big Easy Bucha and iMoto were also acquired.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit The Idea Village’s job portal at https://jobs.ideavillage.org/ to apply for a job offer for a company that is celebrated on a second line or elsewhere. Entrepreneurs looking to grow their company are invited to sign up for the Idea Village Accelerator Program and attend New Orleans Entrepreneurs Week, March 21-25, 2022. For more information on these programs, visit the Idea Village website at www .ideavillage.org.

Levelset CEO Scott Wolfe, Jr. Looking back on 2021, he best summarizes it when he said that New Orleans would be memorable as the year that solidified its position as the hub of the best technology and leadership. The incredible success we have experienced is a testament to the efforts of local leadership and talent, and the impact of homemade programs like Idea Village.

Be wary of New Orleans, Wolf said. The world is in the spotlight and the opportunities in front of us are endless.

