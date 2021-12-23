



This year I realized that not being a racist is not enough. There was an urgent need to be an active anti-racist in both my personal and professional life.

But if 2020 awakened me, 2021 made me feel uncomfortable by wire. The ideals, priorities and values ​​that emerged last year have always come to my mind. My personal diversity, equity and inclusiveness (DEI) journey looks different from yours, but hopefully it is our commitment to connect us.

To help with this, here are four DEI lessons I learned from my job as Vice President of Global Marketing this year and tools that will inspire us all in 2022. After all, our work is never over.

1. What is clear to one person is an opportunity for growth for another.

For years, I’ve witnessed the transformative power of sharing personal stories within my team. Listening to a direct journey about identity helped us shape a culture of psychological safety and attribution.

When we expose rare aspects of ourselves, whether raw, imperfect, or intangible, we foster empathy, build trust, and connect with others. Deepen. For most of us, it is this open-sharing courage that defines the vulnerability.

But there is another type of openness that is just as important. We must own a blind spot. Asking, listening, and learning should be admired and appreciated as another way to connect and grow.

2. The first step to adhere to the standard is to set the standard

Brands have a great influence on shaping people’s perceptions. As leaders, it is our duty to adhere to the learning and growth standards we have in both our personal and professional lives. We cannot allow our work to perpetuate stereotypes or blind our eyes to prejudice.

Standards, benchmarks, and practical guidance shape the best work in my field of marketing. Imagine what would be possible if all marketing teams became more comprehensive with these tools.

For example, the launch of Google’s All In Toolkit represents a positive step in this direction. It provides ideas and guidance for incorporating inclusiveness into all stages of marketing, as well as valuable marketing considerations for different audiences.

With a solid starting point, we look forward to the brand’s progress in 2022 for more comprehensive marketing.

3. Approval alone is not enough

According to last year’s survey, 85% of Gen Z believe that brands should be more than profitable, and 80% believe that brands should help make people’s lives better. ..

Consumers want more than bandwagons and virtue signaling. They want to see their true desire to act and progress.

There are many ways to drive meaningful progress, such as allowing people to buy their values ​​by being able to see and support black-owned, Latin-owned, female-owned, or veteran-owned businesses. .. Google marks wheelchair-accessible routes on maps and empowers the hearing impaired with live captions on Android and Google Meet.

These examples not only support inclusiveness through marketing, but also inspire me about the potential impact a brand can have if it doubles its advocacy for consumer needs.

4. Leadership heritage begins with work

This year, one idea came up very clearly. It is our humanity that produces the most meaningful works. In other words, maximizing your strength is the best asset you can offer your team.

In 2021, my identity as an Asian-American leader was especially at the forefront. The horrific surge in violence and discrimination against the AAPI community has stimulated a real urgency in supporting my community.

At work, it was a personal and profound responsibility to step up to drive the #StopAsianHate initiative. It was a moment when marketing leader Marvin and human Marvin were connected and the meaning of my work and the influence of leadership doubled.

Our influence as leaders is commensurate with the credibility we bring to the table, the living experience, and the empathy of human beings.

And so: 2022, I’m ready for you. Please bring a question. Raise the comprehensiveness standard. We act on the values ​​of our brand. And most importantly, bring your heart.

Marvin Chow is Google’s Vice President of Marketing and leads the marketing of Google’s largest products such as search, maps, Chrome, photography and messaging. Follow him on Twitter @ theREALmarvin.

