Creating an upi id: How to create an additional UPIID with Google Pay





The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has developed the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), an instant real-time payment system that enables peer-to-peer and interpersonal transactions between banks. The National Payments Coordinating Initiative (NPCI) is the organization that oversees all digital payments.

UPI is currently the most preferred payment gateway because the system can integrate multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application. We also offer instant money transfers and merchant payments under one umbrella.

Please note that your bank must support UPI payments in order to make payments using Google Pay. The UPI app requires you to create a virtual payment address (VPA). This depends on the UPI service provider. For example, PhonePeVPA would be yourmobilenumber @ ybl. On the other hand, for Google Pay, VPA is yournam @okbankname.

Google Pay is a mobile app that provides a UPI service that enables real-time digital payments. To create a new UPIID with Google Pay, follow these steps:

To generate a new UPIID with Google Pay, follow these steps: Step 1: Open the Google Pay app on your smartphone and log in. Step 2: Tap the photo in the upper right. Step 3: Select a payment method. Step 4: Select the bank account that requires the new UPIID.Step 5: From the drop-down menu[UPIIDの管理]Choose.Step 6: To generate a UPI ID, next to the ID you want to create[+]Tap. Step 7: At the time of payment,[支払い先のアカウントの選択]You can select the UPIID you want to pay with.

How to find UPIID on Google Pay? Step 1: Open Google Pay and find UPIID. To enter the application, you need to enter the Google PIN. Step 2: Tap the photo in the upper right corner. Step 3: Select a bank account. Step 4: Select the bank account for which you want to view UPIID. Step 5: UPIID cams are displayed under MANAGE UPIID.

How do I change my UPI ID with Google Pay? Changing the UPI ID means changing the handle and bank server that makes the payment. For example, you have a bank account at Kotak Mahindra Bank where the current handle of Google Pay is yourname @ okaxis. Then change the bank server to HDFC Bank. Your name @ okhdfcbank. Follow the steps below to make changes.

Step 1: Open Google Pay and log in. Step 2: Tap the photo in the upper right corner. Step 3: Select a payment method. Step 4: Select the bank account for which you want to view UPIID. Step 5: Tap the UPIID linked to your bank account. Step 6: Tap the “+” sign next to the UPIID you want to use.

Important: When you make a payment,[支払いに進む]UPIID is displayed before clicking the button.

Why You Need a UPI ID Every UPI user must create a VPA linked to a bank account or something commonly referred to as a UPI ID. This UPIID or your number must be shared with the sender in order to receive payments directly to your bank account. You can link multiple bank accounts in one app. However, each bank account has a different UPI ID, and only one of them will be the primary bank account to receive the money. However, you can pay with any bank account.

Creating an additional UPIID with Google Pay is easy and can be done in minutes, but you need to check if your bank supports the UPI feature. Customers can also add multiple UPIIDs as needed. Your bank account can contain up to 4 UPIIDs. You can delete these at any time. You can have different UPIIDs for the same bank account. According to the Google Pay website, this helps reduce payment delays and failures.

