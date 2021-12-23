A split expense feature has been added to Google Pay: how it works:





Google Pay has a new split cost feature. This allows users to easily split the invoice and pay quickly. Eliminates the need to manually discuss and calculate amounts. Google first announced this feature at the Google for India 2021 event in November.

Currently available and people can try it out soon. The Google Pay app shows who paid the amount. This helps you keep track of who paid. The new invoice split feature is a bit like the behavior of the Splitwises app.

Splitwise offers a slightly better experience and features in terms of spending tracking, but the Google Pay app offers more convenient Pay options. Simply tap the expense split feature and enter the amount, and other members of the group will receive your payment request immediately.

The app also provides an option to close the payment request, which can be used if the member makes a payment in cash or other way.

Here’s a quick look at how to use Google Pays’ new invoice splitting feature. Before doing so, make sure you are using the latest version of the app.

How to split expenses with Google Pay

Step 1: First, open the Google Pay app on your smartphone and[新しい支払い]Tap the button.

Step 2: The app will redirect you to a new page.There is a search bar at the top of this page and at the bottom of the screen[新しいグループ]There are options.

Step 3: Simply click on it and enter your friend’s name. next,[次へ]Press the button.

Step 4: You need to enter the group name. When you’re done[作成]Group is created with the tap of a button.

Step 5: Now that you have a Google Pay group, you can split your invoice with your friends. For this,[経費の分割]Tap the button, enter the total amount used,[次へ]Just tap the button again.

Step 6: Google will automatically split the amount and display the amount each member needs to spend. After confirming this,[リクエストの送信]You can tap the button. There is also an option to explain the amount. This completes all the settings. Every time a member pays, Google Pay will notify you and update the payment graph.

