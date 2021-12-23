Google Maps deploys “Area Busyness” feature to help users avoid congestion





During the holiday season and the growing number of COVID-19 cases, Google has put out a feature to help users avoid congestion. Google Maps has released a new feature called Area Busyness. It shows the busiest areas of the city. This feature is designed to help people avoid congestion and instantly see if there are more footprints in a neighborhood or part of the city than usual.

This new feature works on both Android and iOS devices. Google Maps introduced this feature a few years ago, but the company is now releasing it to all users. This feature works in areas with cafes, restaurants, shops and museums.

This feature has been built into Google Maps since 2016. Users could find information about the congestion status of the current location by tapping on a specific location on the map. Also this year, Google introduced indicators such as “usually not too busy” and “usually as busy as it appears by the name of the place”.

Combine live busy trends from locations within the area, such as stores, restaurants, parks, and cafes to determine your overall level of busyness. These trends show how crowded the area is usually. When the area is the busiest or busiest, it will be highlighted as a crowded area in Google Maps. To protect the privacy of our users, our system does not calculate information on the busyness of residential areas such as homes and apartments, the tech giant said on its support page.

This feature was announced last month on Google’s blog page. The Area Busyness feature combines live busyness trends to show you the busiest places in a particular town or city. These trends are alleged to be based on aggregated location history data that companies claim from the people who select it from their respective Google accounts.

In another post, the company explained that the data helps to calculate how busy a place is usually every hour of the week. Benchmarks are the busiest hours calculated by the app and are the busyness data for the rest of the week associated with that time.

After analyzing the data, the busiest areas are labeled as busy areas. Users need to tap it to see a graph showing how busy the region is at different times of the day. Following Gadgets360, Google will begin rolling this feature globally to all users, including Indian users.

