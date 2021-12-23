TikTok will be the most visited website beyond Google





The Chinese platform has won six locations in just one year, surpassing all Google services.

With 1 billion monthly active users, TikTok has reached a new milestone. According to the rankings of the American company Cloudflare, short video applications have surpassed Google and will be the most visited website in the world in 2021.

In other words, TikTok generates more traffic on your site than all of Google’s services combined, including search engines, mappings, translations, news, and photos. This is the first time ByteDance has climbed the top of a palm tree.

Location of Facebook en3e

In 2020, the major trio consisted of Google, Facebook and Microsoft, and TikTok struggled to reach 7th place. As of February 17, the website temporarily rebounded, but did not maintain its initial position for several months. It wasn’t until mid-August that TikTok confirmed its leadership position. According to Cloudflare, TikTok outperformed Google on the web on two iconic dates: traditional Thanksgiving (November 25th) and Black Friday sales (November 26th).

Following TikTok and Google, Facebook occupies the last place on the podium. Next are Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, YouTube, Twitter and WhatsApp. This latest messaging app puts Instagram in the top 10, but by 2020 it will be in 9th place. Compared to last year, Netflix lost second place and Twitter took first place. However, the 2020 ranking started in September, so be careful with this comparison. Cloudflare analyzed only the last four months of the year.

See also-Social networks: At TikTok, influencers start investing in young people

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lefigaro.fr/secteur/high-tech/tiktok-devient-le-site-web-le-plus-visite-surpassant-google-20211222 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos