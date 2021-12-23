Boston startups are trying to crack the crypto market





If you can believe it, it’s almost time to turn your calendar to 2022. This is the 25th edition of Innovation Beat, which covers everything from cybersecurity to hypersonic missiles to smart bras, but there’s one big tech topic that’s still on the to-do list to date. And that’s cryptography.

It’s getting too hot and controversial. Bitcoin is the most famous example of cryptography, but blockchain technology, which runs digital currencies without central authority, is used to create many other currencies, apps, and schemes. The latest hype is about a new class of applications called web3, which can be owned and controlled by millions of people who use them instead of a few tech-bros (distributed ledger). Millionaires (via digital tokens tracked on the blockchain, which is a type of blockchain).

However, some tech billionaires are fighting back. Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk said this week that web3 is more marketing than it really is, and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said the effort was ultimately a centralized entity with a different label. I tweeted that there is.

Boston is probably not the center of cryptography in Newyork or San Francisco, but it’s not the crypto desert. According to PitchBook data, Massachusetts’ funding for crypto startups has exceeded $ 633 million this year, more than 10 times the total in 2020, a record of 241 million in 2018. It’s over the dollar.

Circle Internet Financial, the largest local player, operates the second largest stablecoin in the world and will become one of the few listed crypto companies once the SPAC merger is complete. Circle is a blank check company, Concord Acquisition Corp, in July with the goal of completing it by the end of the year. Announced a contract to merge with. Tick, Tick (No response to request for comment on this week’s transaction).

There are many other interesting stories.

Coin Metrics focuses on measuring and analyzing the new crypto economy. Companies with a four-year history report on the rise of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This is a must read to understand the rapid growth of the digital collectibles market. Tim Rice, CEO and co-founder, says academic smarts, old-fashioned financial institutions and funds, as well as a local combination of venture capital and incubators are the reasons why many crypto startups are born from Boston.

Professor Sylbio Mikari of MIT has an idea to address some of the biggest hurdles when using blockchain for more applications. His startup, Algorithm, is developing its own blockchain network aimed at processing thousands of transactions per second without using large amounts of energy. If it works, it could be a low-cost platform that enables all kinds of web3 apps. This is just one example. The Drone Racing League works with Algorithm on tickets, collectibles and NFT apps.

Still, skeptics like Stephen Diehl, an early and British software programmer, would like to point out that there aren’t many real businesses running on the blockchain yet. Crypto is an environmentally destructive, anti-democratic, socially corrosive, rich and swift scheme that destroys everything and everyone who touches it, web3 critics tweeted this week. Did.

Many startups are working to prove he’s wrong.

You can contact Aaron Pressman at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @ ampressman.

