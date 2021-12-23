Investors invested $ 2.2 billion in Israeli climate technology companies in 2021-report





According to PLANE Tech, Israel’s non-profit innovation community focused on climate change technology, Israeli climate technology companies have invested more than $ 2.2 billion during 2021 and 57% more than in 2020.

The organization said this week that Israeli climate technology companies will conclude a record year of investment in this sector, in line with the overall record investment in Israeli companies in 2021.

“By the end of 2021, Israel’s annual investment in climate technology companies reached $ 2.2 billion, 57% above last year’s funding record of $ 1.4 billion,” said Uriel Klar, director of PLANE Tech, on Tuesday. Said.

Climate technology is a comprehensive term that includes technologies for clean energy, transportation, water treatment, food manufacturing, waste reduction, and supply chain improvement.

Clar told The Times of Israel that the 2021 numbers are “quite exciting” and the world is seeing a “global move towards climate technology.”

Citing a recent report he consulted with multinational PwC, venture capital and private equity investment in global climate technology companies reached $ 87.5 billion between June 2020 and June 2020, the same period last year. It showed a 210% increase from $ 28.4 billion. Invested in the sector.

PLANETech released a comprehensive report on Israeli climate technology outlook in October, identifying 637 companies in this sector. Most of them have been established in the last 7 years. The report states that Israel has a vibrant and growing climate technology sector, but companies in this area faced serious challenges such as regulatory barriers and obstacles to venture funding. ..

Since Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told world leaders at the UN COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow that Israel will use its technological creativity to make efforts to combat climate change, Mr. Klar. Said the local sector experienced an exceptional few months.

The COP26 Conference, considered one of the most important climate summits in history, was held in the midst of dire warnings about increasingly severe weather and the future of the world.

Klar said last week that Future Meat, an Israeli food technology company that develops chicken, lamb and beef, raised more than $ 300 million, the largest single investment in the culture meat sector, and clean technology company UBQ Materials. Cited recent important developments. The number of bio-based products converted from waste robbed $ 170 million of investment to build a large conversion facility in the Netherlands next year. This was also one of the biggest investments in the clean tech sector to date.

“In addition to two investments in Future Meat and UBQ Materials, SolarEdge has become the first Israeli company to enter the S & P 500 Index. [weather platform] Tomorrow.io [formerly ClimaCell] It will be listed on NASDAQ with a valuation of $ 1.2 billion, “Klar said in a statement.

In Glasgow last month, Bennett and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will establish a working group between Israel and the Gates Foundation in the area of ​​climate change innovation after a meeting as a bystander at the COP26 conference. Agreed to.

Israel is known as an emerging nation, at which time we will pivot and guide the energy of the nation, the energy of the nation, the power of the brain to combat climate change, Bennett told Gates during the meeting. Told. I intended to see this as a national mission.

Mr. Klar said the Israeli government appears to be involved and “only the results of COP26 will be seen in the coming months”, which is encouraging for the sector.

