



Why is GTA Online’s ongoing gameplay so appealing? It probably has to do with how the game has evolved over time with frequent updates. Following The Contract DLC, Rockstar Games has launched an annual winter update featuring additional items, deals, and lots of snow.

New festive items such as Santa costumes, fireworks launchers, and Christmas trees are exciting, but the best part of GTA Online’s winter update is the snow blanket across Los Santos. For players living in warmer areas, enjoying the snow in GTA Online is the next best thing. Here’s what we know about winter updates:

When will it snow in GTA Online?

An in-game news report telegrams Los Santos about to snow. Rockstar Games

Breaking News: It’s already snowing! Our prediction was 100 percent accurate. The winter update was published early in the morning of December 23, 2021. According to Rockstar’s official blog post, local hotspots are fully decorated for the holiday season, and weathercasters are usually plagued by sudden snowfall waves in warmer regions.

GTA Online updates typically take place every Wednesday or Thursday, so it makes sense that this trend continued in 2021.

Every year since 2014, GTA Online receives winter updates and enjoys snow and other festive activities. This has always been a matter of time, as in-game news reports said heavy snow was coming to Los Santos in certain areas, even before the update was released.

When will the GTA Online Winter Update end?

Snow over Los Santos in GTA Online.Rockstar Games

It is unknown exactly when the event will end. However, based on past years, the festival may be available for two weeks ending in the first week of January 2022. It is likely that the end date will coincide with the end of the Rockstar Store Holiday Sale that started prematurely. It is scheduled to end on January 5th in December.

However, the official blog post related to this update also mentions that much of the in-game sales will end on December 29th, so at least the snow weather could be more temporary than you might think. There is sex.

What is the GTA Online Winter Update feature?

Each year, GTA Online hosts a limited-time event for Festive Surprise, adding snow to Los Santos. This can be thrown by other players with catastrophic consequences.

In addition, new items such as clothing, weapons and vehicles will be added and rewards will be implemented each time you check in. Last year, it featured new tattoos and Christmas trees available in the apartment in time for the holidays. Many items are event-only. So the only way to get them is to play while Festive Surprise is live.

We expect the overall assumptions to be the same this year, but there are also some new surprises. The official blog post details a lot of things related to this winter’s update, but here’s a quick summary of some of the highlights.

Free Gulliver Buttervaler ST until December 29th Gulliven Tarvaler ST Santa’s new thread coloring Pfister Comet S2Cabriverfld Zeno’s new thread coloring is available at Legendary Motorsport.

This article was originally published at 12.21.202 15:27 PM

