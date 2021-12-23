What Does the Future Hold for Crypto?

Before the financial markets surge in a few days, opening up the so-called Santa Claus Rally, they remain low, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 223 points, the S&P 500 shed 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite slipping 0.2%. The currency and cryptocurrency markets have also been in negative territory for the last couple of days.

Bitcoin and its peers have extended a losing streak into the fifth week. Investors are refraining from taking decisive actions at the moment in the wake of the bumpy weeks for the major tokens. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano began their sell-off in the middle of the last week, right after the congressional meeting between key CEOs and lawmakers. Bitcoin volatility and the potential for regulation in the cryptocurrency market were on the agenda at the congress, the aftermath of which was the general retreat of the major digital tokens.

In the currency market, spirits have lately been equally low. Asian currencies retreated as investors sold risky assets in the anticipation of a slew of key central bank meetings. The Turkish lira continues to be the biggest loser. Earlier, it weakened beyond 14 per dollar, prompting the central bank to sell dollars to support it for the fourth time this month. After partially recovering, the Turkish lira slid 4% again and hit all-time lows on concerns over Erdogan’s new economic policy and prospects of another rate cut.

Yet, whereas the Turkish lira’s fortunes seem dark, those of cryptocurrencies are estimated to be brighter. Despite the latest decline of the crypto market, analysts’ prognosis for its development in 2022 is upbeat. Economists predict that more businesses will accept Bitcoin as legal tender, the trend that started in 2021 and, if continued, will increase the viability and the value of cryptocurrencies next year.

The adoption of cryptocurrencies as legal tender will be carried out on the governmental level. Analysts are convinced that more countries will soon follow in El Salvador’s footsteps. Like this tiny country in Central America, they will accept Bitcoin as legal currency. The strongest probability is that the legal adoption of digital tokens will soon occur in Paraguay, Panama, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. Yet even in North America people are enthusiastic about Bitcoin’s legalization. A recent poll by YouGov has shown that 27% of US residents supported this step. Although cryptocurrencies will not be proclaimed legal tender in the USA next year, more and more organizations will look kindly upon them as a possible substitute for fiat money.

Next year might witness banks’ creation of their own digital currency. Threatened by existing cryptocurrencies, China and other countries have been considering their own digital currency issued by central banks. Only when they begin to control their own cryptocurrencies can the countries put an end to the unregulated and decentralized digital tokens existing today.

Analysts foresee that cryptocurrency will enter the mainstream and will be adopted into the portfolios of companies and individual investors. More and more companies will be ready to allocate cash to crypto and digital assets. As this shift in allocations gains momentum, more money will likely flow into cryptocurrencies next year.