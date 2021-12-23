CES 2022 will market more exhibitors as T-Mobile, Lenovo and others drop out at COVID-19





Due to the proliferation of COVID cases, companies are withdrawing from direct participation in CES.

CES 2022 is still in Las Vegas next month, even if additional tech companies have announced plans to shrink to virtual plans and products are revealed.

CES 2022 is still in Las Vegas next month, even if additional tech companies have announced plans to shrink to virtual plans and products are revealed. The Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, said Thursday that additional exhibitors signed up for physical space on the showfloor, despite recent face-to-face cancellations from T-Mobile, Lenovo, TikTok, Meta and others. ..

“We recently received 42 exhibitor cancellations (less than 7% of the exhibition floor), but since last Friday we have added 60 new exhibitors to our direct events,” the CTA said. Although a well-known company has announced its withdrawal, the CTA emphasized that the Confab showfloor is also the host of small businesses. Past participants looking for that exposure include start-ups with specialized computer technology and companies that make pizza-making robots.

However, the prevalence of Omicron variants and the increase in COVID-19 still make many people uneasy. The CTA has pointed out vaccination and masking requirements, and the availability of COVID tests for those attending physical shows, but more and more companies are planning to move to digital only. ..

T-Mobile said Tuesday that CEO Mike Sievert has no plans to give a direct or virtual keynote and plans to “significantly limit” his physical presence at the show.

T-Mobile said the company will remain a sponsor, but the “majority” of the team will not go to Las Vegas. “This decision prioritizes the safety of the team and other participants,” the career said in a statement. “The entire T-Mobile team is looking forward to the face-to-face CES2023, which we hope will include a keynote on stage in front of a live audience.”

Meanwhile, Meta and Twitter also said they decided not to participate directly.

Meta said he would continue to attend the event in effect, but “due to growing public health concerns associated with COVID-19, he attended CES directly with due care and consideration for employees. There is nothing to do. “

“The safety and health of our people and our partners is our number one priority,” Twitter said in a statement. With this in mind, the surge in COVID cases across the country last week led to a surge in COVID cases at CES next month. Please cancel your face-to-face presence. “

On Wednesday, TikTok and AT & T followed, social media companies announced that CES’s presence would be a virtual experience, and carriers said they would stop attending the scene.

“Given the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country, TikTok has decided to host a virtual TikTok CES experience for our brand and partners,” the company said.

“We have decided to stop participating directly in CES2022 because the health and safety of our employees and customers is our top priority,” said a spokesperson for AT & T.

Lenovo attended on Thursday saying they decided to put Kibosch in direct activity for the show.

Amazon and Pinterest have also stopped participating directly in CES, but a Nvidia spokeswoman said the company was “careful from the start” and delivered virtual addresses at 8am PST on January 4th. I said it was planned.

An Amazon spokeswoman quoted employee health and safety as saying, “Due to the rapid changes and uncertainties surrounding the Omicron variety, we will no longer be present at CES.” rice field. A spokesman for Ring, Amazon’s home security subsidiary, issued the same statement.

According to figures from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, this decision came after the United States reached the tough milestone of 800,000 COVID-19 deaths. With the advent of the highly infectious Omicron mutant, which is now the predominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, the number of cases is increasing rapidly again.

The CTA said he felt that there were vaccination and masking requirements. Availability of the COVID-19 test; You can continue the event by reducing social distance and attendance. CES 2022 will be held virtually directly from January 5th to 8th.

The day before the show begins, some companies still hold a press conference. This includes companies that do not plan to physically exist in the confab. CNET will livestream these on the main YouTube page and the YouTube page for CNET highlighting as part of the coverage of CES 2022. The current schedule for that press date is as follows:

CES 2022 Press Day, January 4th (always Pacific):

7am: AMD and TCL

8 amLG Electronics and Nvidia

9am: Hisense

10am: Intel

11:00 am: Qualcomm

12:00 pm: John Deere

1:00 pm: Canon

2:00 pm: Ottonomy

3:00 pm: Hyundai

5 pm: Sony

6:30 pm: Samsung

