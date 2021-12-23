Google warns 2 billion Chrome users





Chrome continues to be attacked from all sides (unprecedented) this year, and Google has identified new issues that Chrome needs to be aware of for more than 2 billion users.

Google Chrome 100 faces some serious website compatibility issues

Getty Images from Forbes Light Rocket Google Critics Explain Why Chrome Should Stop Gordon Kelly

Google publishes news via Chrome’s codebase, the Chromium bug tracker, that the next major breakthrough release of the browser is set to destroy many websites around the world. confirmed. And there is nothing you can do about it.

The problem is summarized in the version number. The official build of Chrome is currently version 96, but the early access developer build of Chrome Canary is already version 99. When Chrome reaches 100, the affected websites will stop loading.

The reason for this is to check the version of Chrome that these sites visit, but website design software like Duda only checks the first two digits. This check is for security reasons to stop access to older versions of Chrome that are not supported (version 40 and earlier is a common cutoff point), Chrome 100 is read as Chrome 10 and Will be blocked.

It’s hard to find a fix and I’m running out of time. From the perspective of website owners, many do not know that they are affected until it is too late for potentially significant fallout. From Google’s point of view, Chrome is also continuing to compete for version numbers as the company develops browsers at an astonishing pace. For example, Chrome 95 was released only in October.

Google Chrome Canary is already version 99

Gordon Kelly

The Chromium bug tracker shows that Google is currently experimenting with a hack to change the way version numbers are displayed and lock 99 to the first two digits. However, this is a tricky solution and is still being tested to see how effective it really is.

This means Chrome users will have to be prepared for confusion or find another browser until the issue is resolved. Based on Google’s current release rate, Chrome Canary users may face this decision soon next month, but billions of users running a stable version of the browser will have 3-6 months. I’m considering a countdown.

As if Chrome and Google haven’t had enough problems yet.

___

Follow Gordon on Facebook

Forbes details

Google confirms the 16th zero-day Chrome hack and issues important updates

Microsoft launches privacy, security and trust attacks in Chrome browser

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/gordonkelly/2021/12/23/google-chrome-update-warning-new-chrome-version-100/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos