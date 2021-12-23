Pixel 6, 6 Pro users report spontaneous screen cracks.Google’s new update disables the call screen, keeps it for me





Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users complain that their smartphones have random cracks. Customers visit the company’s support forums and Reddit and claim that the front glass of their new Google Pixel smartphone is naturally broken. It seems that more Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone users are affected compared to the vanilla Pixel 6 variant. Google has not yet revealed whether it is a manufacturing defect. Separately, the company temporarily disabled two assistant-enabled features, Hold For Me and Call Screen, on Pixel 6 smartphones due to a bug in the December update.

Users of the recently launched Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones have visited Reddit and the Google Support Forum to complain about cracked smartphone displays, as first discovered by Android police. did. Readers may recall that these phones are equipped with the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which is sold as the most rugged protective display cover for smartphones. A few users also share images of their smartphone’s cracked display on the forums.

The image on the left was shared by user Nikolai Pitchforth and the image on the right was shared by user Ash10wolde on the company’s support forum Photo Provider: Google Support Forum

According to users who claim that their smartphones are always in Google’s case and have never been dropped or sat down, the company’s warranty helpline says it’s not just cracking the screen. Another user said he was using a Spigen case and noticed a hairline crack from the top left to bottom right of the screen while charging his smartphone in the car.

The majority of customer complaints appear to be from owners of larger Pixel 6 Pro smartphones with curved displays. The company’s forum support thread received 27 customer responses, and Google hadn’t responded to any complaints at the time of publication.

Gadgets 360 will contact the company for comment on this issue and will update this space when the company responds.

In another Pixel 6 related development, Google reportedly suspended both call screening and Hold For Me Google Assistant support for Pixel 6 smartphones. The Product Support Manager said in a support thread that it is disabling the Pixel 6 handset feature running in the Android December 12th QPR release until the underlying issue is fixed.

The call screen feature allows Pixel owners in supported regions to use the Google Assistant to screen calls from unknown numbers. On the other hand, the hold feature allows users to perform other tasks while the phone is on hold during a call. This feature is currently disabled on Pixel 6 smartphones with the December update installed (such as build number SQ1D.211205.016.A4) and will need to be re-enabled once the bug is resolved.

