Australia proves that Google and Facebook can be tamed





The law proposed in Australia to make Facebook and Google responsible for cracking down on defamatory content on the site is fairly strict, but it’s a reasonably balanced law that other parts of the world want to follow. I think it will lead to a compromise.

Australia is considering forcing an online platform to identify someone with an anonymous account if others complain that the material they post is defamatory. If the online platform refuses to do so, we will be responsible for the material in collaboration with the account owner. This is generally based on the traditional legal principle that everyone involved in the issuance of false defamation material shares liability for the damage suffered.

Another part of the proposed law would hold social media operators legally responsible for defamation comments under publisher posts on their platform.

Both initiatives deserve praise in their attempts to help people protect their reputation. However, both efforts have problems and can be easily resolved.

First, there may be good reasons not to disclose someone’s identity online, such as whistleblowers or victims of abuse. Get rid of their anonymity. This will remove their willingness to reveal what may be criminal or illegal activity of others or companies disclosed for the public good.

As long as your online platform is responsible for all comments on your site, consider Facebook to have more than 2.8 billion users worldwide. It’s easy to see why the task of monitoring all comments goes beyond reality or rationality. So it also blames them for every post.

The comprehensive liability proposed in Australia is overkill, but the legislature can look elsewhere to find a more practical and balanced solution, such as Ontario.

In the 2020 report, Defamation in the Internet Age, the Ontario Legal Reform Commission proposed a viable solution, but Ontario had not taken action so far. The Committee recommended that if content suspected of defamation was posted, the complaining party could electronically notify the online provider of any objections to the posting. The platform then notifies the original contributor of the objection and gives them a short period of time to respond. If there is no response, the post will be automatically deleted.

This simple procedure can be performed electronically without human intervention, eliminating low-value, harmful speeches from the Internet that the original contributor is not ready to defend.

On the other hand, if the person who created the post believes the material is impractical and wants to stay online, the platform is obliged to retain and protect that person’s identity in future proceedings. Their names will not be disclosed to the complainant, thus protecting the identity of the whistleblower or victim, at least initially. If a proceeding is subsequently filed, the court will decide whether it is in the public interest to disclose the identity of the poster.

The checks and balances provided by the courts are a significant advantage of this proposed system compared to the comprehensive disclosure obligations being promoted in Australia.

It makes sense to hold the service provider accountable only if the service provider does not notify the original poster or does not store information about the poster’s identity.

You probably also need to ask yourself if it’s time to turn off Facebook comments. Most represent low-value speeches that do not promote the public interest and can do great harm. This has already happened in mainstream media, and some types of stories have comments completely turned off, or outlets should provide posters with their full name and ID before leaving comments. Request to.

Doing the same across social media can eliminate low-value speeches or soften people’s words and comments.

Still, I commend Australian legislators for their courage to move this legislation forward. They talked about the need to regulate social media, but they are far more advanced than other jurisdictions such as the United States and Canada, which did nothing constructive.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been quoted in media reports as “I will admit that I’m not interested in keeping the online world safe” when Facebook leaves Australia over the new law.

I don’t go that far.

I think Facebook and other online players need financial motivation to act. The law proposed by Australia, or the Legal Amendment Commission, provides that incentive. Only by setting a precedent for responsibility on platforms and posters will people begin to change their behaviour.

To return to Australia, I’m watering down to create a more subtle and balanced one that recognizes the value of current law controlling defamatory speech while preserving the right to anonymous expression. I’m sure it will be done. Once they have achieved that, Canada will need to participate in similar legislation.

Howard Winkler is the founder and principal of the Winkler Act. For over 35 years, his areas of business include media law, defamation, slander, and reputation management.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com/opinion/contributors/2021/12/23/australia-proves-that-google-and-facebook-can-be-tamed.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos