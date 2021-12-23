Samsung has partnered with Netflix to bring iconic style and innovative technology to Emily’s second season in Paris





This collaboration combines the beauty of Paris with Samsung’s devices and innovations that anticipate the latest fashions.

Samsung Electronics has announced the latest developments in an ongoing partnership with streaming giant Netflix, announcing the release of the second season of the hit show produced by MTV Entertainment Studios to Emily in Paris. The Emmy Award-nominated show, famous for celebrating its iconic Parisian style in the 21st century, worked with Samsung to showcase world-class premium technology to fans of the series.

In the first season, the beautiful environment and typical Parisian characters give viewers insight into French style and culture and are part of the driving force behind the show’s success. This sense of escapism was created and enhanced by a worldwide cast that included the iconic characters of Sylvie Grateau. Played by Samsung Ambassador Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Sylvie is the protagonist of Emily’s protagonist and CMO of the luxury marketing agency Savoir. Sylvie’s character embodies true stylish authority. Her work is wonderful, powerful, commanding, effortlessly chic, and has become one of the most widely recognized and beloved characters of the show’s debut season. In Season 2, Sylvie chose the stylish and clean Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G to keep Emily and other agencies in check to help her maintain her personal and professional life.

But Sylvie isn’t the only one to benefit from the style and charm of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. To start the second season, Samsung and Netflix will bring iconic style and innovative technology to Emily in Paris fans through an integrated campaign. It features a TikTok filter that provides a new way for fans to enjoy the show through offline advertising, social content, influencer content, and the iconic Galaxy Z Flip 5G lens. This filter allows fans to flip through the script and become the protagonist of an animated poster to Emily in Paris. The stunning Galaxy Z Flip 5G is unfolded in front of the user and centered in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower. As of December 28th, TikTok users * will be able to try Flip the Script TikTok Effect on the platform.

Benjamin Brown, CMO of Samsung Europe, said: At Samsung, we are always at the forefront of creativity and innovation. Emily, one of the biggest shows, is pleased to partner with Netflix in the second season to Paris to ensure that Sylvie fits perfectly into the personality of the device with the iconic Galaxy Z Flip 5G. .. We were looking forward to further developing this partnership in the future.

Samsung’s latest premium product line pushes the boundaries of innovation to Emily fans in Paris, demonstrating the brand’s ability to combine style and flagship innovation and craftsmanship. Samsung products include:

Galaxy Z Flip 5G: Premium and innovative for trendsetters and multitaskers who want to easily switch between taking perfect selfies and sending a series of emails, or catching up on the latest episodes on the go. Folding mobile phone. Galaxy Watch3: A fashionable and functional wearable that allows you to track all wellness indicators by simply flipping your wrist, turning your daily walk into a dazzling catwalk. Dialogue: A unique television that blends iconic design with stunning photography to transform every show or movie into the ultimate viewing experience, as if you were walking through the Musée d’Orsay. Sero: The innovative Sero TV is the world’s first design that allows you to seamlessly switch between horizontal and vertical content, making it easy to watch Netflix and mobile social content. Bespoke Fridge Freezer: An iconic modular refrigerator solution that allows you to bring personalization and innovative technology to your home.

Emily in Paris Season 2 will be available on Netflix on December 22nd.

* The TikTok filter will be available from December 28th 21st to February 22nd in the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.samsung.com/us/samsung-partners-netflix-emily-in-paris-second-season-iconic-style-innovative-technology/

