Innovative technology enhances the dignity of those experiencing food insecurity

Food insecurity is defined as the lack of consistent access to food enough to lead a lively and healthy life. According to Feeding America, more than 38 million people in the United States, including 12 million children, face food insecurity.

According to NYC’s Food Health Epi Data Brief, barriers to food access can include inevitable factors such as COVID, inflation, limited income, limited business hours and lack of transportation. .. Feeding America reports that more than 1.4 million people in New York City alone are experiencing food insecurity today, 36 percent higher than pre-pandemic forecasts.

Food distribution stations provide essential resources for people facing food insecurity. Still, the food aid framework has not seen significant innovations or technological implementations to deepen its impact for decades. Chronic lack of proper staffing and data insights can lead to information delays and inventory management issues. However, New York City emergency food network leaders are gathering to reduce the waiting lines for food pantry and increase the dignity of those experiencing food insecurity.

Ongoing innovation

In 2015, a non-profit organization and government agency known as NYC Food Assistance Collaborative gathered to address the inefficiencies and inequality of emergency food distribution throughout New York City. Over the years, they have discovered several issues, including long wait times. Lack of convenient and sustainable business hours. Outdated use of paper sign-ins, transactions, and bookkeeping.

In response, Collaborative created Plentiful. Launched in 2017 and jointly managed by City Harvest and the United Way of New York City, Plentiful is a web platform and mobile app that food pantry clients can use to book food pickups, reducing latency and reducing latency. Increases convenience. Hillel Herzfeld, Head of City Harvest’s Leading Institutional Partnership, explained that Plentiful was initially created to increase the efficiency of New York City’s emergency food network and promote customer dignity. This first-time service is available in nine languages, based on the languages ​​most commonly used by people accessing the City’s Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The story continues

Pedro Rodriguez, director of La Jornada NY Food Pantry, explained that rich translation capabilities are their best idea. It has changed the way we communicate with our customers. It used to require hours of manual translation and outreach, but now it’s almost instant and incredible in the client’s favorite language!

The sign-up and booking process is straightforward. Clients subscribe to the free service via the web platform or any mobile phone (iOS and Android) and book the time to receive meals (5 minutes to 3 months in advance). Avoid long wait times, which can take hours to pass. They receive booking reminders and receive information about available produce via automatically translated messages.

The results were immediately noticeable. According to Hiller, routes have been reduced from an average of 1.5 hours to about 10 to 15 minutes. Not only can you come to a convenient pantry without having to wait in long lines, but you can also communicate with the pantry. This illustrates how the client’s dignity has increased with a wealth of food pantry experience. Clients no longer have to take time off from work, find childcare, wait in line for hours, or wait in multiple pantry to meet their basic nutritional needs. Bryan Moran, Director of DevOps at City Harvest, agreed: From the client’s point of view, they were able to find the pantry for the first time and know that the time was up to date.

Scaling, with Cisco support

As in all cases, COVID-19 had a tremendous impact on food insecurity. Brian said on April 2, 2020, Plentiful defeated 500 new users who sent text messages to the food pantry for the first time. And I saw as many as 5,000 people making reservations a day due to the pandemic. Even as all new users were added to the Plentiful ecosystem, we needed help expanding our efforts to a platform that could serve more people at a lower cost per user.

Plentiful was originally built using an SMS-based text message system. SMS works from a technical point of view, but it’s not scalable from a cost point of view. Brian pointed out that all SMS interactions are on average some text message length. You will soon receive thousands of dollars worth of SMS invoices a month. The same transaction, which costs about 3.8 cents by SMS, is less than 1 / 3,000 cents on all Android and iOS.

Cisco’s Social Impact Investment team has promised to focus on helping start-ups meet their critical human needs, recognizing that the partnership with Plentiful can be symbiotic. What really impressed the Cisco team about Plentiful was how they used technology to improve the user experience for both food pantry and end users.

With Cisco grants and ongoing support, Plentiful was finally able to move from an SMS-based process to a web-based platform. Currently all its self-service registrations. Simply visit the website and sign up to use the Plentiful app even if you don’t have access to your mobile phone.

Cisco-supported web applications are highly transformative, both in enabling us to continue to operate Plentiful and to grow in ways that were previously unsustainable. .. It could have a national impact, Hillel added.

Next 3-5 years

Currently, the New York City area serves nearly 250 food pantry and has short-term plans for growth in the city and external markets. Other short-term goals include adding contactless check-in, the ability to include information on government benefit programs for personal accounts (SNAP, WIC, etc.), guided support tutorials for pantry and clients, and a platform nationwide. Includes the establishment of plans to expand into. ..

Report from the Education Alliance Gail Brennan: Prior to using Plentiful, the same 150 clients came to the pantry to receive food weekly. Plentiful enrolls 500 clients in the app’s Educational Alliance pantry.

To be honest, we’ve been building some of these for years and are trying to get the money to do that, says Brian of City Harvest. The Cisco partnership came to fruition at a critical time when we had the opportunity to scale up to meet the tremendous needs of emergency food throughout the city. We were now in a place where we could talk about reaching 90 percent of New York City’s pantry. This wasn’t a conversation that wouldn’t have been possible before without Cisco-supported web applications.

Cisco’s approach is to invest in early-stage technology solutions that deliver measurable results and are scalable and replicable. This is the stage where funding is most needed and we can make the biggest difference. Find out more about non-profit partnerships and grant programs.

