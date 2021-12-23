Poll: What is your favorite Apple product announced in 2021?





Now that 2021 is finally over, it’s time to look back at the Apple products announced this year. With up to 10 big releases and lots of small releases, there’s a lot of excitement from Apple’s 2021. What is your favorite product introduced this year?

Apple’s first product to be announced in 2021 was the Spring Loaded event, which unveiled the AirTag, the new Apple TV 4K, the 24-inch iMac, the new color of the iPhone 12 line, and the brand new M1 iPad Pro.

AppleAirTag is a reasonably priced range with reasonably priced accessories. The smart tracker uses a U1 chip, has a one-year battery life, and is fully integrated with the iPhone and Find My apps. AirTag is an accessory suitable for key chains, headphones, bags, etc.

The second generation Apple TV 4K has announced the all-new Siri Remote. With a faster processor, this is a perfect upgrade for anyone waiting for Apple’s new set-top box.

Almost 10 years later, Apple redesigned the iMac with a 24-inch version. With seven new colors, a new Magic Keyboard, Mouse, and Trackpad options, it outperforms previous models thanks to the M1 chip and a better 1080p FaceTime HD camera.

The iPad Pro has also received a major update. Both models have an M1 chip, are 50% faster than the A12Z Bionic on the 4th generation iPad Pro, have a new Thunderbolt port, and support 5G. The 12.9-inch model was equipped with a Liquid Retina XDR display using mini LED technology.

Then, after the Spring Loaded event, it took several months for Apple to announce the California Streaming event. In this September keynote, the company brought support for the redesigned iPad mini with an A15 Bionic, an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, a touch ID for the power button, and a second-generation Apple Pencil. With fun colors, the iPad mini received 5G support as well as the initial redesign.

Of course, the protagonist of this event was the long-rumored iPhone 13. Apple has installed the A15 Bionic in all four models, extending battery life, reducing the notch, and increasing the size and expansion of the camera sensor. Features such as cinematic mode, photo style, ProRes support and more.

The company is now selling the iPhone 13 with at least 128GB of storage, and the iPhone 13 Pro has up to 1TB of storage. The Pro model also received the ProMotion display for the first time. This is another long-awaited feature from users.

Now, the product that was disappointing for many users was the Apple Watch Series 7. The display was big and resistant, and nothing compared to all the rumors that talked about product design changes. Without the new sensor, the Apple Watch Series 7 provides fast charging with Apple’s 20W Power Brick Adapter, but apart from that, it’s just another Apple Watch Series 6.

Meanwhile, Apple’s Unleashed event in October was a success. The company finally announced the AirPods 3, with a brand new design, Spatial Audio support, and longer battery life than its predecessor. Not only that, a MagSafe wireless charging case has also been added. With better sound, longer battery life, and the simplicity of AirPods, Apple has done a great job with these wireless earphones.

Then another long-awaited product was the new MacBook Pro. Apple has announced 14-inch and 16-inch models with a miniLED display and 120hz refresh rate support, a notch, M1Pro and M1Max processors, and more RAM and storage capabilities than ever before. The company has also re-added many of the missing ports for several years.

Last but not least, Apple Cloth is definitely important. Whether kidding or not, this product is one of the longest waiting times for customers to get it. As 9to5Mac Parker Ortolani brilliantly writes about this product, it is “better than any other product.” [polishing cloth] He has used it before:

The apple cloth is better than any other cloth I have used. In fact, it’s even better than any cloth that Apple has shipped with some devices in the past, like the one that came with the original iPhone. However, the company is currently shipping fabrics with Pro Display XDR and a 27-inch nanotextured iMac for specific use cases. The new cloth looks much like the one that ships with these machines, but it’s 100% certain.

With all these products in mind, what was Apple’s favorite in 2021? Please vote for the vote and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

