Six keynote speakers set up to electrify the exchange





Exchange brings a dynamic and inclusive coterie of unique voices, industry experts, and free-thinkers to the keynote speaker list. In addition to the legendary Michael Strahan, these six speakers make up an impressive lineup of ideological leaders and professionals in the industry.

Dr. Charity Dean:

Charity Dean MD, MPH, and TM bring together the best public health disease management experts and private sector innovations to build autonomous disease management decision-making capabilities with scalable software, The Public Health Company. CEO and co-founder of. Prior to that, he was an Assistant Director of the California Public Health Service (CDPH) and a member of the Executive Leadership Team, which directs California’s strategy and response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Dean co-chaired the California Test Task Force and successfully implemented a strategy to quickly scale up the COVID-19 test, surpassing the governor’s goal of 60,000 diagnostic tests per day and under the age of 12. We have reached over 100,000 tests per day. several weeks. In her role at CDPH, Dr. Dean provided the Healthcare Quality Center with strategic direction and oversight, leading the development and implementation of public health and healthcare policies to benefit all Californians. did.

Sam Hinky:

Sam Hinkie is the former President and General Manager of the Philadelphia 76ers. In 2013, he became a Philadelphia 76ers steward and won a record number of talented young players and draft topics, including drafting the Rookie of the Year for the first time in 25 years and being ranked out of the top. So, in just 3 seasons, we rearranged the future of the franchise with 10 picks. The innovative Sixers were once named the top professional sports team by ESPN for their use of analytics. Hinky and his team have been featured by The New York Times, Sports Illustrated, ESPN and more.

Michael Kitches:

Michael Kitces is Kitces.com’s Chief Financial Planning Geek, dedicated to deepening your knowledge of financial planning and making your financial advisors more successful. In addition, he is responsible for the planning strategy of Buckingham Wealth Partners and co-founder of XY Planning Network, AdvicePay, New Planner Recruiting, fpPathfinder, and FABean Counters, a former practitioner and editor of the Journal of Financial Planning. Publisher of the Financial Advisor Success podcast and the popular financial planning industry blog, Nerds Eye View. In 2010, Kitches was awarded one of the FPA’s Heart of Financial Planning Awards for his dedication and professional progress.

Dr. Frank I. Lunz:

Frank Luntz is one of America’s most prestigious communications experts today. Sir David Frost, pollster Nostradamus, called him, Time magazine named him one of America’s 50 most promising leaders under the age of 40, and Newsweek magazine made him American. It was identified as 24th in the Power Elite Survey. Dr. Lantz also finished 87th in Time magazine’s World Opinion Poll of the World’s Most Influential People. Chosen as one of the four top research minds of Business Week, he is the extraordinary presence of Boston Grove’s hottest pollster, the BBC’s pollster, and the Washington Post is the most accurate expert. You look at the truth from Bloomberg News. Dr. Lunz’s focus group is very influential, and after the PBS presidential debate, Barack Obama said:

Cathie Wood:

Cathie Wood registered ARK Investment Management LLC (ARK) with the SEC in January 2014 as an investment advisor. With over 40 years of experience in identifying and investing in innovation, she founded ARK to focus solely on disruptive innovation while adding a new dimension to her research. Through Wood’s open approach across sectors, market capital and regions, ARK is a large-scale public market resulting from technological innovations centered on DNA sequencing, robotics, artificial intelligence, energy storage and blockchain technology. We believe we can identify investment opportunities. As CIO and Portfolio Manager, she leads the development of ARK’s philosophy and investment approach and is ultimately responsible for investment decisions.

Dr. Pippa Malmgren:

Former US Presidential Advisor, Former British Cabinet Advisor, Bestseller, Award-winning Writer, Doctor of Technology Entrepreneurs. Malmgren is an economist who understands the world economy by writing books, setting up high-tech companies, advising global policy makers, and speaking in public. She writes a column about the world economy on Substack. She is chairman of Datifly, a company that advises on the use of drones in the industry, and previously co-founded a drone manufacturing company that won the CogX Award for Autonomy, the 2020 National Technology Award and Power Product of the Year 2020. .. White House President George W. Bush as President’s Special Assistant to the President and at the National Economic Council. Her latest bestseller, The Infinite Leader, won the International Press Award for her 2021 Best Book on Leadership. Dr. Malmgren has completed the Harvard Program on National Security. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Mount Vernon College. And PhD from London School of Economics.

