Google Pixel Watch to be released in 2022 with new assistant function





Google’s name is very popular in the smartwatch space, thanks to Wear OS. WearOS is a wearable company specializing in Android. However, Google hasn’t released its own smartwatch yet, but it will change with the release of the Google Pixel Watch scheduled for 2021. Obviously that didn’t happen at the end of the year. Google is currently pointing to 2022. Released.

The company initially planned to launch the Google Pixel Watch along with the Google Pixel 6 smartphone during the goal. But that’s late, and the company doesn’t say when the device will be released.

However, 9to5Google people have discovered that the 2022 launch is taking place, and Google is spending extra time creating some Pixel-only features. Specifically, it is an app called PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_WATCH that hosts special wearable functions.

Many of these tools focus on the Google Assistant, and Pixel Watch seems to be getting the latest features from AI. For example, voice processing on the device to allow the assistant to provide offline functionality.

spec

Google is reportedly working with Samsung to provide the processing power of the Pixel Watch. This device works with the 5nm Samsung Exynos chipset. This is similar to what Samsung uses on its own Galaxy Watch 4 (in this case the Exynos W920).

In terms of design, Google chose the round face, which is the standard for wrist wearables other than the Apple Watch. Also, there is no physical bezel, but it’s unclear how the full-screen design works.

Even more disappointing rumors are that battery life is less than a day. This is probably a trade-off with Google’s AI capabilities. Still, Google’s battery seems to be terribly behind in an era when smartwatch makers are driving performance for a few days.

If your PC keeps connecting to the wrong WiFi network, you can set the WiFi priority so that you don’t have to manually select the access point multiple times.

