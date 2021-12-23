Taiwan Tech Arena unleashes 100 innovative and potential start-ups on the global stage of CES2022





Taipei, December 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / -CES 2022 is imminent, Taiwan Tech Arena (“TTA”) has 100 potential Taiwanese startups worldwide, including seven award-winning startups. Introducing on stage-UPS. From January 5th to 8th, the CES 2022 TTA Pavilion will showcase Taiwan’s incredible and innovative energy and showcase its innovative power to the world.

Taiwan Tech Arena, backed by the Ministry of Science and Technology, brings 100 Taiwanese startups to CES2022

The Taiwan Pavilion of CES 2022 is supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) and works with the Ministry of Industry and Technology (DoIT) and the National Development Council (NDC).

The pandemic paved the way for new industries and business opportunities. In response to these trends, Taiwan is accelerating industrial development across six core areas: information security, biomedicine, digital transformation, semiconductors, space, B5G and 6G networks. The 100 start-ups exhibited at CES 2022 represent Taiwan’s innovative power in these areas and its ability to foster potential businesses with potential for international development in the future. ..

Taiwan’s award-winning start-up enters the world stage with CES2022

With COVID-19 and sustainability at the forefront of the 2022 global agenda, the TTA Pavilion will showcase two Taiwanese start-ups that have made tremendous advances in health and hygiene.

Mbranfiltra seeks to provide clean drinking water to more people around the world by utilizing filtration membrane materials. Fast and portable, Mbranfiltra’s thumb-like filters are the smallest in the world and revolutionary in their ability to block bacteria and microplastics.

Another notable is Taiwan’s startup ELECLEAN, which is recognized by the World Health Organization for its high-tech equipment with natural cleaning properties. ELECLEAN products use advanced “electrooxidation” technology to turn water into a disinfectant, effectively destroying the activity of viruses and bacteria.

Taiwanese start-ups moving the future with AI and 5G technology

The CES 2022 TTA Pavilion will also highlight three start-ups that are leveraging AI to transform translation services, automotive and baby care.

As businesses become more globalized, VM-Fi will leverage smart 5G and ultra-fast AI speech translation to enable simultaneous interpretation to be broadcast to viewers’ mobile phones at the venue and online. In the automotive arena, Mindtronic AI uses AI self-learning frameworks and scalable SDKs to enable OEMs and suppliers to economically prototype and scale.

Close to home, Cubo Ai reassures new parents with Baby DreamPad and Smart Baby Monitor. CuboAi’s Baby Dream Pad, the first device to combine AI computer vision and breathing exercise technology, intelligently detects the respiratory rate of a sleeping baby and sends notifications when breathing is irregular.

A breakthrough solution for MERS and enterprise data protection

With the urgent need to create safer physical and digital spaces, the CES 2022 TTA Pavilion is using today’s innovative technological advances to ensure preparation for tomorrow, two Taiwanese emergings. Exhibit companies.

RT Stream is an industry-leading mobile emergency response system (MERS) that integrates video, audio, data, and intelligent applications for wireless connections to support emergency response teams such as the military, police, firefighters, and security teams. Was developed.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese startup GRAID Technology ensures data security and business continuity in the age of data privacy with next-generation enterprise data protection solutions. GRAID technology offers the world’s fastest RAID cards to protect against SSD disk failures and has already partnered with Gigabyte, Lenovo, Supermicro, AIC, and TWCC.

“Taiwan Tech Arena brings together the best entrepreneurs, scholars and researchers in the country in a shared space for business development and collaboration. Introducing and bringing them to Taiwan’s 100 most exciting start-ups on the world stage. We are excited to connect with global investors, creating more opportunities for Taiwan’s economic and industrial development, “said Andrea TJ Sue, CEO of Taiwan Tech Arena.

Promote entrepreneurship and innovation within Taiwan’s vibrant startup ecosystem

In addition to exhibiting potential start-ups, the TTA Pavilion will host events and activities starting on January 5th, followed by TTA start-ups and business matchmaking sessions to launch new products. increase. The TTA Pavilion is located at booths 61423 and 61834 at Eureka Park on the 1st floor of the Venetian Expo (formerly Sands Expo).

Cision

View original content and download multimedia: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taiwan-tech-arena-unleashes-100-innovative-high-potential-start-ups-onto-the -global-stage-at -ces-2022-301450298.html

Source Taiwan Tech Arena

