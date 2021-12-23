Google your memory





Google describes it as an easy and quick way to store and find memory all in one place. This allows you to: Save screen content to memory: Include a link to the original source, if available. Save real-world stuff in memory: objects, posters, or handwritten notes. Mankind has relied on its memory to retain knowledge. Knowledge is essential for survival and evolution. One has invented ways to store knowledge and information across a variety of media. People also invented and connected to the Internet and passed information. Much happened during the end of the last millennium and the younger years of the new millennium. And today, something like Google controls the space of our minds and covers every aspect of our connected life. Google to find information about someone or something. I say I googled my memory to remember something. But Google, and the Internet, have affected human memory.

In recent years, there have been new studies investigating the effects of the Internet on human memory. We have already seen various documentaries explaining how social media influences our opinions and decisions. It affects all areas, including politics, economics, medical care, education, and all aspects of our social life. Years of research have been conducted on how people make decisions, and those who are not confident in their knowledge stick to political and scientific views and make suspicious financial and medical decisions. Indicates that there is a possibility.

One study found that people who make heavy use of map apps and GPS devices have the worst spatial memory used to navigate the world. Several studies have investigated how the act of posting on social media changes memory. But the results are inconsistent. This may improve recall or induce oblivion.

I had the opportunity to read an article about a particular study in the United States that used a series of experiments to test how people used and thought about their knowledge when completing a short quiz of general knowledge. .. According to the article: For some participants, what is the most widely spoken language in the world? Did you access Google while answering the question? It was one while others couldn’t access Google. The investigation has also been completed. It turns out that people who used Google were confident in their thinking and memory and mistakenly predicted that they could learn more in future quizzes without the help of the Internet. rice field. Researchers attributed it to Google’s design: simple and easy, not like a library, but like a neuroprosthesis that simulates a search in the human brain. The real cause is the speed of the transaction of knowledge, the fact that it makes up for what you do not understand. you do not know. Another research paper mentions the effects of Google. This is a phenomenon in which people are less likely to remember information if they know that they can find it later on the Internet.

Research does not mean that people should stop using Google or other apps. It doesn’t happen. It’s also interesting to carefully observe whether Google and other companies are following this latest survey, or as a result, making changes to their products. Google’s mission is to organize and access information about the world. They said this would be useful for people doing different things in their daily lives.

For centuries, philosophers and scientists have been discussing how to define human memory. For many modern scholars, it is not as simple as one can remember at a particular moment. We started this discussion with how Google itself describes human memory. Both people and scientists think that the mind sits in the brain. But in reality, we use it to think and remember much more than our own brains. Humans have relied on family, friends, and other people, as well as external devices such as writing materials and computer devices. It is best to think of memory and knowledge from the perspective of the community, not the individual. The Internet is just a link between our personal knowledge and activities as a community to build a knowledge base. Research scientists also define this process as offload. That is, giving the brain a break by storing the information elsewhere. For example, save the number in a book like a diary, or save the number as a mobile phone contact. In this way, knowledge storage is offloaded on platforms such as Google.

But the Internet does more than just store information. It provides information almost instantly at any time, without asking questions in return, and usually does not fail. And it provides a way to shape memory.

Recent research has shown that externalizing memory to a digital format changes what people focus on and remember about their experiences. Digital media depends on factors such as the ease of editing images and the sheer number of memories at people’s fingertips.

However, it poses a risk of manipulating each piece of information on social media and internet platforms.There is a possibility of distortion

The persistent flow of information provided by the Internet can hinder sustained concentration by encouraging people towards media multitasking between different types of sources. The study investigated the correlation between the highest levels of internet use and dependence, especially in people with internet use disorders (IUDs). Of course, the question remains whether excessive use of the Internet is the cause of ADHD, or whether adolescents with potential ADHD are susceptible to excessive use of the Internet.

Changes to individual-level behavior (often due to cognitive changes) can eventually be taken over to shape new group-level processes that result from individual behavior in society. ..

Therefore, our own inventions have widespread consequences for our personal and social memory, our cognitive and behavioral patterns. We hope that these studies will help you consciously decide on corrective action policies. So let’s hope our memory works more effectively with Google to help.

The above views are the author’s own.

