



An anti-tech sticker with the Amazon smile logo on a streetlight pillar in Seattle’s Capitol Hill district. (GeekWire Photo / Kurt Schlosser)

Within an hour last weekend, I shot a COVID-19 booster at the Amazon headquarters in downtown from holiday shopping at several small businesses around Capitol Hill in Seattle.

In one neighborhood, I saw yet another reminder of how some people see e-commerce giants in the midst of them. In another example, I faced my own often rocking opinion about the company. The distance between the two was a very short drive, but it was a long journey.

I have been in Seattle for over 25 years. Amazon arrived just before me. Since then, I have witnessed the major changes Seattle has undergone. Many have accounted for much of it over the last decade, as Amazon and other tech companies have grown tremendously in Seattle.

If this looks like when tech goes home, is it a place worth living or visiting?

I spent a lot of time documenting changes as part of my personal hobby as a photographer, and more recently as a GeekWire reporter. I enjoy street snapshots of old businesses, billboards, architecture and landscapes. I like the images that depict the juxtaposition of the past and the present.

You can also get kicks from a variety of so-called street art, such as stencils, stickers, posters, etc. that convey a well-designed or double-taken message. At Capitol Hill, and most of Seattle, it’s all part of the landscape. The industry and people I’m writing now force me to ponder the anti-technical and anti-Amazon messages. There were many.

Last weekend I was drawn to another variation of the ubiquitous Go home techbro sticker slammed into a streetlight post near Pike Street. This feeling made me think about who is sticking to it and who is sticking to it for years.

The cry to leave is not unique to Seattle. Tech Brothers are certainly being told to go home in San Francisco, Austin, New York and elsewhere. Technology changes a lot, or technology work and salaries do. Good work attracts more people, more people mean higher rents, less homes, more noisy traffic, etc. Lack of affordability for many sets, and artists and others are kicked out.

Another homecoming tech bro sticker along Mercer Street in the South Lake Union, where thousands of Amazon employees work. (GeekWire Photo / Kurt Schlosser)

But for nearly two years, Seattle has seen the tech workforce and many others actually go home. Even though the stickers tell Brothers to leave the city forever, remote work during the pandemic has had the desired effect in the short term.

The prolonged health crisis has emptied downtown Seattle, Pioneer Square, the South Lake Union, and other areas of technology concentration. With the recent rise of Omicron and the adoption of hybrid or fully distributed work styles, no one knows when or will people return to the office.

For those who value Seattle’s vibrancy as a growing and vibrant city, it’s depressing to see it now, despite the many real pains associated with that distinction.

It’s an opinion that isn’t widely shared in Seattle, but thankfully, Jon Scholes, CEO and President of the Downtown Seattle Association, has a non-technical message. Indeed, it is not due to the majority of small businesses, arts, cultural organizations and nonprofits that rely on engineers as their customers.

He added that Seattle has always been a high-tech town and a leader in innovation, which is the source of pride for most Seattle citizens.

People lined up at the Amazon Meeting Center in Seattle and were vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine on December 18. (GeekWire Photo / Kurt Schlosser)

After shooting a sticker at Capitol Hill, I got stuck at a pop-up vaccine clinic promoted by Amazon on its vast headquarters campus.

The clinic started on October 23rd and continued until December 19th, running on Saturdays and Sundays. According to Amazon, 125,915 shots were administered this year for a total of 42 days of surgery at both clinics, following previous efforts from January 24th to June 5th.

I think it wasn’t surprising that a logistics-intensive company was good at getting people in and out of one of the buildings in a timely manner. What surprised me was how happy I was to be there, mainly because of how easy Amazon made the process.

Volunteers provided guidance to hundreds of people traveling through the Pfizer and Moderna jab lines each time. During uncertain times, a new variant of COVID-19 was prevalent in the city shortly before the holidays, and dozens of Amazon volunteers took a break from the weekend to help run the clinic. And they seemed to smile behind the mask while doing it.

The next day, when my best friend messed up the booking time to boost at a local drugstore, they panicked about how to get a shot before traveling a few days later. I told them to walk through the Amazon spots, and it was a very well oiled machine I was sure they could get in.

They sent a text message 30 minutes later with a shot in their arm. Yeah Amazon!

I was fortunate to be in Seattle and was pleased that company workers appeared for those in need. And the next time the sticker secretly tells those workers to go home, I remember it.

