Google’s Santa chase actually helped improve Google itself





Since its launch in 2004, every year, Google developers have used Google Santa Tracker to help anyone with internet access know where Santa is on the toy delivery route. This year, the team behind the tracker is giving users additional surprises … and some behind-the-scenes information.

Google animation results when searching for “Where is Santa?” Credits: Screenshots: Google

Type “Where is Santa?” And enter Google’s search bar directly to see a pretty adorable short animation featuring a mischievous penguins and Klaus’s secret closet. After the short end, you’ll see some mini-games and other video suggestions. However, if you scroll down at the bottom of the landing page, you’ll see the full range of interactions available. Many of these interactions helped other Google innovations come true later.

Chasing Santa was originally launched in December 2004 and has been continuously updated by the Google team ever since. There are big features like new coding games and integration of voice assistants, and smaller features like Santa’s mask to protect yourself and others during a pandemic. Also, according to Google’s official blog, the developers behind each update found that working to chase Santa is not only a fun holiday tradition, but also useful for the development of the entire Google service. ..

“Thanks to chasing Santa, I understand how to do different things, make things, launch things, make things accessible, improve web design, and optimize tools. “I did,” developer Dave Holmes said in a post. .. I want to say that everything I learned at Google was learned from Santa.

Google is trying to chase Santa as a blueprint for development in areas such as Doodle and certain apps that appear on Google I / O. And every year, developers look forward to further improving the experience of Santa Trackers around the world.

The interactive Santa’s Village page runs all December, with 30 mini-games and animated videos for a lovely holiday cheer. On December 24th, the landing page will turn into a tracking experience. Santa’s route will be displayed on the world map when making real-time deliveries.

Adults and children alike have nothing to say about the spirit of the holidays, like the right amount of Santa Claus. So collect milk and cookies, chase Santa, and ride the cyberstalking Old St. Nick.

