UK continues to embrace innovation and invest in mobile infrastructure





A study by Global Wireless Solutions (GWS), a mobile network benchmarking company, found that new UK mobile network coverage and service usage, especially streaming and video call usage, built in post-Covid environments. Was shed light on, but it is also emphasized as a potential quality issue.

GWS conducted quantitative consumer polling of 2,023 consumers and speed testing of the network with Censuswide. The fieldwork took place between November 17th and December 10th, 2021 and was done online using a smartphone.

From October to December 2021, the company conducted direct benchmark tests in all regions of the UK, driving 33 markets and 15 highways across the UK during the testing process, with over 1 million Androids. Completed individual control test for iOS.

The use of mobile apps with video and livestreaming capabilities has increased exponentially throughout the pandemic as events have been canceled and remote alternatives have become the only viable option. Mobile users in the UK have reported a higher percentage of video conferencing and video calling services. Thirty-one percent of respondents who use Facebook Messenger reported using it more often than before the pandemic. Similarly, 23% and 31% of FaceTime users report that the percentage of Zoom users use these apps more regularly than before.

However, while many have reported becoming more and more aggressive or dependent on video streaming services, research has also shown that many users are suffering from connectivity issues that make full use of these services. It became clear. Almost a quarter (24%) of people who watch remote events live claim to have encountered sound problems that are detrimental to their experience. The same percentage of images were reported to be blurry or of poor quality, with 23% experiencing video freezes through events that occur via mobile apps.

The problem of video quality degradation was exacerbated when the network speeds of UK mobile users were speed tested. GWS speed tests show that one-third (33%) of users using mobile devices capable of making live streams and video calls are not fast enough to effectively watch or broadcast live HD streams. It turned out to be. It was defined as a speed of less than 5 Mbps to watch and less than 4.5 Mbps to broadcast. O2 Network respondents were the least dissatisfied of the four major mobile operator customers when asked about issues that affected their ability to both watch and launch live streams.

Specific issues include sound, poor image quality, and video freezes. More than half (51%) of O2 customers reported that they had no problems watching livestreamed content, but only 42% of both EE and Vodafone customers and 37% of Three customers reported problems. did not do it. Customers on these three networks also report audio and image quality issues at a much higher rate, with one-quarter (26%) of EE customers experiencing poor sound quality and 27 of the three customers. % Report blurry or poor quality images when viewed. Livestreaming event. Twenty-seven percent of Vodafone’s customers experienced problems with livestream freezes.

The ongoing development of the UK’s 5G network has made the samples enthusiastic. Almost one-third (28%) of those surveyed said they were excited about the launch of 5G and the reliability it promises. In addition, one-fifth (22%) said they believe 5G is paramount to staying in touch with friends and family.

GWS drive tests show that three of the four major operators have doubled national 5G coverage compared to last year (EE 5G coverage is about 120%, O2 is 260%, Three increased by 150% and Vodafones increased by 90%). The study showed that 25 of the 33 major cities and towns GWS tested across the UK offered 5G coverage from all four operators.

Our data show the fact that while current networking capabilities allow people to feel connected, there are limits, says Paul Carter, CEO of Global Wireless Solutions.

The increasing importance of high-quality streaming services enabled by reliable connectivity shows that the UK must continue to embrace innovation and invest in digital infrastructure. With reliability, ultra-fastness and low latency, 5G technology provides the answer to this problem. Investing in 5G technology ensures that this is an option open to everyone.

