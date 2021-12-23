CES 2022 seems to be collapsing: Google and GM opt out to join T-Mobile and others





CES, the world’s largest technology show, appears to be at stake due to the rise in COVID-19 infections in the United States. On Wednesday night, exhibitor Lenovo announced that it would suspend all on-site activities in Las Vegas, following announcements from T-Mobile, Amazon, Meta and others. upon.

Intel says it will move to a digital first experience with a minimum of onsite staff

T-Mobile was the most prominent exhibitor on bail at the beginning of the week. CEO Mike Sievert, one of the featured speakers at the Consumer Electronics Show, announced on Tuesday that he would stop giving keynotes and significantly limit direct participation.

According to Bloombergs Mark Gurman, Amazon has decided not to attend the show entirely directly, and AT & T also dropped out on Wednesday, according to Axios Ina Fried.

Hisense usually holds large press conferences and has a large presence in the central hall of LVCC, but on Thursday morning Hisense reported on January 4th to ensure the health and safety of the team. Announced that it has decided to fully virtualize the press conference. The company is still planning to set up a booth at the show, with face-to-face walkthroughs for attendees and virtual walkthroughs for those who cover it from home.

Waymo followed later in the day as Alphabets’ self-driving car company updated its blog post to explain the decision. Based on the rapidly rising COVID-19 infection rate, Waymo made the difficult decision not to participate directly in CES2022. We aim to effectively participate in several CES-related events. In particular, as part of the Self-Driven Women series, co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana and Global Head of Public Policy Michelle Peacock will speak in a virtual panel discussion with CES2022’s official equality partner, the Women’s Index.

Chip maker Intel said Thursday afternoon: [after] In consultation with health authorities and in the spirit of Intel’s safety policy, CES plans will move to a digital-first live experience with minimal onsite staff. Game accessory maker HyperX also said it would effectively support conversations and activities away from face-to-face planning.

Domino continued to fall on Thursday as General Motors announced its presence would be all-digital. In less than a day, GM confirmed to The Verge that CEO Mary Barra will be attending the scheduled CES as keynote speaker and will debut an electric version of the Chevrolet Silverado. But now it has changed.

According to the company’s statement, activation at CES 2022 in January has decided to move to an all-digital approach. CES is an important technology platform and continues its plans to share important corporate news on January 5, including the announcement of the Chevrolet Silverado EV.

GM was closely followed outside the door by Google, which has frequently used CES to host larger and more luxurious showcases of new hardware. A booth was planned for the event, but Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman tweeted Thursday that he would withdraw from the face-to-face event, as did his brother Waymo.

In a statement given to The Verge, Google’s communications manager, Ivy Hunt, decided to refrain from attending the CES 2022 showfloor after careful consideration. Carefully monitor the development of the Omicron variant, which is the best choice for the health and safety of the team. We will continue to work closely with both CTA and our partners to identify and support virtual opportunities. We look forward to sharing with you the latest innovations from Google.

CES Updates: After careful monitoring of current trends surrounding COVID, stopping all onsite activities in Las Vegas will be of greatest benefit to the health and safety of our employees, customers, partners, and communities. increase.

Lenovo Stories & News (@LenovoNews) December 23, 2021

T-Mobile will continue to serve as the CES and title sponsor of the DRL Championship race, but the majority of our team will not travel to Las Vegas, reading the press releases of both companies. In addition, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert will no longer offer keynotes directly or effectively.

We’re sorry to miss you at CES this year, but we prioritize the safety of our team and other participants.

Our statement here: https: //t.co/WAIkFYMzc7

Mike Sievert (@MikeSievert) December 22, 2021

Lenovo usually has a medium presence at CES and usually makes a series of presentations, but most of its activities usually take place in the Las Vegas Strip and private conference rooms rather than in public booths on the showfloor.

In comparison, AT & T had a seemingly small presence at this year’s show. The company’s AT & T business division was listed as a featured exhibitor, but the company wasn’t expected to give a keynote. AT & T Business also seems to have only one very small booth in the Health & Wellness section of the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall, and generally there is no AT & T booth.

Companies such as Samsung, GM, Intel, LG, Panasonic, Sony, Nikon and Canon could be a turning point

Other companies that could have a significant impact if CES 2022 is decommissioned include many prominent spaces on showfloors such as Samsung, which is giving keynotes like T-Mobile, and LG, Panasonic, and Sony. There are companies that generally rent.

We asked some major companies if they were still committed. A Sony representative suggested to us that the company would still be present as of Tuesday, and LG said on Tuesday that it was still attending unless the CTA directed otherwise. The CES map shows that LG has a very large booth at CES, but both companies say they are taking a hybrid approach to showcase their products using QR codes and AR. ..

Bloomberg reported that AMD and Samsung are still planning a limited presence, Nvidia will give a virtual-only keynote, and Qualcomm, OnePlus, and HTC will continue to attend. Sony and Samsung say they are monitoring the local situation. This can be read as meaningless etiquette, but if you decide that things have changed, these companies can easily resolve it (similar to companies like Google and GM).

The Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, said Tuesday morning that it would continue to hold face-to-face shows. At this point, CTA executives told Adweek that there was a great deal of emphasis on hosting the show, conducting it safely, and implementing the right protocols to keep people comfortable.

As of Wednesday, the CTA stated that it had received cancellations for 42 exhibitors, while also adding 60 new exhibitors.

Here’s the full CTA statement from Jean Foster, Head of Marketing and Communications, to The Verge:

CES will be held directly in Las Vegas from January 5th to 8th with strong safety measures. Digital access is also available to those who do not want or cannot travel to Las Vegas. Our mission is to convene the industry and give those who cannot participate directly the ability to experience the magic of CES digitally.

We recently received 42 exhibitor cancellations (less than 7% of the exhibition floor), but since last Thursday we have added 60 new exhibitors to our direct event. Registrations for both Digital Access and Las Vegas events continue to gain momentum, with thousands more registrations in the last few days.

CES 2022 advances with the exhibition of key innovations for global health and safety, mobility, and problem solving. In addition, thousands of small businesses rely on CES for their business. Increased the official number to over 2200 exhibitors. As announced yesterday, many of the best executives from both parties will attend CES.

Given CES’s comprehensive health vaccination requirements, COVID-19 test masking and availability, and reduced attendance and social distance measures, participants and exhibitors are socially in Las Vegas. We are confident that we can hold a productive event that is distant but valuable. A rewarding experience with our digital access.

Recently, it may take some time to resolve the issue of whether or not to cancel due to COVID. After the first COVID-19 pandemic, Mobile World Congress, the first big tech show in Barcelona, ​​has been held for quite some time, despite continued cancellations by partners. Eventually, the organizer had to cancel MWC2020. Leading tech companies have also discontinued the face-to-face version of MWC2021. On the other hand, CES 2021 was all virtual.

Update, 8:41 pm EST: Added a reply from the company via Bloomberg.

Updated, Eastern Standard Time 10:09 pm: Added information about Amazon and LG.

December 22, 4:05 ET Update: Added new information about AT & T, Intel, and a statement from the CTA that organizes CES each year.

December 22, 9:57 pm ET update: Added information about Lenovo.

December 23, 9:56 am ET update: Added statement from Hisense.

December 23, 2:09 pm ET update: Added statements from Waymo and Intel.

December 23, 4:05 pm ET update: Added statement from GM.

Updated at 4:50 pm ET on December 23: Added statement from Google.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/12/21/22849223/ces-2022-t-mobile-bailed-keynote-meta-pinterest-twitter-iheart The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos