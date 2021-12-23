The city’s swath is left behind as San Antonio establishes its brand as a tech-savvy hub.





For 30 years, Maria Elena Gomez Pea has been running Elenas Caf on a street lined with car body shops, hairdressers, cell phone stores and SonicDrive-In. A single mother of two adults cooks a plate of Huevos rancheros with pork chops, beef fajita tacos and chicken more and provides it to loyal customers, especially family members and construction workers in the neighborhood. I work 7 days a week.

There is no cable TV. People eat, speak and listen to Spanish radio stations. Scroll the Facebook and YouTube pages on your mobile phone. Most pay in cash.

Like other business owners in San Antonios West Side, Gomez Pea and its customers do not have access to online orders, touchscreen point-of-sale terminals, pay-at-the-table technology, or digital receipts. A world that sets it apart from restaurants in downtown San Antonio, it’s a city that’s trying to establish itself as a tech-savvy innovation hub.

After the recent lunch rush when she collected receipts from the cashier, the gap between the city’s digital aspirations and the reality of Gomez Peas was clear. Without a computer, Gomez Pea dated each piece of paper and packed it in an envelope for storage for the tax filing season. After closing at 2 pm, she did some work with HEB and the bank to prepare for the next day. She blamed the busy schedule of not leaving time to overcome the digital divide by learning how to digitize her records, create websites, and update social media pages. ..

ExpressNews.com: Connect: The new initiative aims to break the gapped digital divide in San Antonio.

She is accustomed to running a restaurant with pen and paper. But the lack of digital tools at the age of 61 puts her in financial shackles over a pandemic and keeps the restaurant long enough to be passed on to children and ultimately grandchildren. It helped her understand that change is needed for her.

The city is growing tremendously, Gomez Pee said. Technology is driving the economy, so I need to keep up with it. If you want to hire someone, you need the internet. If you want to buy something from a food vendor, you need the internet. I need to educate myself. Otherwise, you will not be able to grow your business.

SA Digital Divide

According to the Census Bureau, San Antonio is one of the countries’ metropolitan areas with the lowest Internet access rates, with 20% of 1.5 million residents having broadband Internet access at home. Not available. This price reflects the price for Texas as a whole, but is below the national price of 15% for homes without broadband contracts.

A 2020 study at the University of Texas at San Antonio found that lack of home internet access was particularly prevalent in cities in the Hispanic and Black districts, with one in four residents subscribing to home broadband. Do not have. By comparison, only one in eight Caucasian residents lacks such a subscription.

The study also showed that access to home broadband varies significantly depending on where the resident lives. Residents in Districts 1 to 5 of the city council had access rates ranging from 62% to 77%, while Districts 6 to 19 had access rates from 82% to 94%.

ExpressNews.com: Commentary: Texas Can Break the Digital Divide in Higher Education

Elenas Caf is located in District 5 of the Hispanic Westside District, with 125,593 inhabitants. The median annual income for the district is $ 28,952, more than half the median annual income for Behar County at $ 54,000. At least 38% of residents in the district do not have the lowest connectivity home broadband subscription in the city.

Ramiro Gonzalez, CEO and President of the nonprofit economic development group Prosper West San Antonio, said most of the neighbors are owned by Latin Americans and run in cash. About 90% of them employ less than four workers, and about half do not have a high school diploma.

SMEs are either very digital or not up to date on trends, he said. But they are very resilient.

Still, basic Internet access and digital literacy lack the ability to use technology. In some cases, it may not be accessible.

Lack of infrastructure

Some of them don’t have the hardware infrastructure in their neighborhood, Gonzales said. As a result, we can see that poor areas are excluded from their digital infrastructure.

San Antonio Westside does not present the hurdles of providing technology infrastructure to remote communities in the Texas countryside. Elenas Cafe is just a few miles from the downtown area’s digital hubs of Par and Port San Antonio. However, service providers may hesitate to invest in expanding services to such areas, as their unclear services will attract enough subscribers to pay for their investment.

Gonzales questioned whether business owners could afford to build the infrastructure themselves, and needed yet another barrier to achieving digital speed.

They have been running for a long time without it, he said. But they don’t realize until it’s too late and can’t compete.

ExpressNews.com: Texas Goal to Eliminate the Digital Divide: Home Broadband Internet for All Students

Roger Enriquez, an associate professor of criminal justice at UTSA, found that the digital divide affects residents’ ability to apply for online banks, work and apartments, and pursue educational opportunities. Co-authored. Lack of access reduces the rate of understanding how to use computer programs such as Microsoft Word and Excel and how to identify phishing attempts.

He said when he was visiting her restaurant, if there was one Elena, there would be many. Tire shops, beauticians, landscaping, all these people here can benefit from the use of technology.

The study found that the usual reason for these shortcomings was the community far from the digital infrastructure. But that’s not the case in San Antonio.

Instead, the driving force behind this digital divide is structural opposition to the systematic social exclusion of marginalized communities that have been left behind from opportunities and resources in the past. This clearly appears to be related to racial, socio-economic and geographic discrimination, and the coronavirus pandemic exacerbates these inequality.

Elenas Digital Wall

In the April 2020 coronavirus outbreak, Enriquez is the executive director of the UTSA Westside Community Partnership, which aims to address the challenges of the neighborhood at the heart of San Antonio’s Mexican-American working class community. became.

Two months later, Diane Sanchez, founder and CEO of the local nonprofit Micro: SA, is another advocate for small businesses, working with the center to drop English and Spanish leaflets. , Federal Paycheck Protection Program Loans.

Gomez Pee, who rents a cafe building, remembers finding a leaflet when he was serving takeaway meals and was having a hard time hiring workers. She needed to help fill out a loan application, but she ran into a digital wall.

I couldn’t do that, she said. I didn’t know how to connect to a website on the internet. My skills are very limited.

Then she noticed the Sanchez phone number at the bottom of the leaflet. She called and the head of the nonprofit linked her to Westside Community Partnerships.

ExpressNews.com: Commentary: Building a Digital Bond with Students

Gomez Peas drove half a mile to the center of Guadalupe Street near Interstate 10. So she handed the receipt in an envelope to a small number of UTSA undergraduate students called ambassadors.

They said the number of my accountants was incorrect, she said. I felt they weren’t right. It was in the middle of a pandemic and the numbers didn’t make sense. They predicted twice as much as what we actually made.

The students showed her how to use an Excel spreadsheet to organize their receipts and finally digitize their records. They guided her on a loan application so she could afford to pay staff, including an adult son and an 18-year-old grandson. They suggested she buy a desktop computer or laptop and offered to help her with online advertising.

She said I would have closed the business without help.

Process in progress

Within the Westside Community Partnerships Center, UTSA students Jazmin Arroyo and Caitlyn Deleon spent most of the year helping neighbors, mostly women over the age of 55, many of whom only speak Spanish. Some needed help translating the notice of eviction of the peasant in her house. A man turned on his laptop, browsed the internet, and asked him to teach him how to create a Gmail account. Others have sought help with online rsum builders and job applications.

Small business owners, mostly men or their wives, frequently visit the center to access onsite computers. They are seeking help filling out a PPP loan application and learning how to use office programs such as Microsoft Word and Excel.

While San Antonio is driving innovation, Deleon said, Westside neighborhood residents focus on the basic technology of your email, your phone, and maybe your basic laptop. I’m just matching.

San Antonio is making progress, but the area is left behind, Arroyo said.

Former defense lawyer Enriquez likened the experience of Westside business owners adopting technology to the experience of prisoners released after years of imprisonment.

ExpressNews.com: Commentary: Together, the community will ease the digital divide

I think the imprisoned people were connected to their community in the first place, but he said they didn’t have access to such options. Now I was dealing with many structural technology issues here on the West Side. It’s not just about connecting to devices. It’s about integrating them into digital frameworks and fabrics, an interconnected urban paradigm.

He added: It’s not a lightning strike, people fill up with digital. They see the usefulness of it and then adapt to the technology. Its ongoing support process.

He continues to ask Gomez Pea to buy a laptop and use Excel to organize his receipts. But what may be easier for some may be difficult for others, he said.

That’s a few thousand dollars, he said. But that thousands of dollars.

Small steps are solid steps

In Elenas, Gomez Peas finished another shift and sat down in one of the cafe booths. She sighed with peace of mind, remembering how PPP loans helped her survive the past year.

But as prices rise in the face of supply shortages, there are now even more challenges. She points out that the rented building needs broken lighting, delayed painting, and roof repairs, and about raising money to meet Sanchez and find her building in the Westside neighborhood. I was preparing to discuss.

Tired, Gomez Pea said. At this point, technology is very difficult to understand. I am ready to pass on my business to the next generation.

ExpressNews.com: Commentary: A Better Way to Fill the San Antonio Digital Divide

She paused and joined hands. Then she shouted that she needed to learn Excel for herself.

She said a small step is a sure step.

Her grandson walked and handed her a cell phone and displayed a newly posted image of the restaurant on a social media page. Gomez Pee smiled at a photo of a customer’s favorite dish.

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.expressnews.com/sa-inc/article/San-Antonio-digital-divide-16725342.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos